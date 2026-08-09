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Nike Everyday Lightweight magasszárú edzőzokni (3 pár) - Többszínű

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Magasszárú edzőzokni (3 pár)

15,99 €
Többszínű
Fekete/Fehér
Fehér/Fekete
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Nyomd végig maximumon az edzést a Nike Everyday zokniban. A puha szálak és az izzadságelvezető technológia szárazon tart, és kényelmes viselet.


  • Megjelenített szín: Többszínű
  • Stílus: SX7676-964

Nike Everyday Lightweight

15,99 €

IZZADSÁGELVEZETŐ, KÉNYELMES ANYAG.

Nyomd végig maximumon az edzést a Nike Everyday zokniban. A puha szálak és az izzadságelvezető technológia szárazon tart, és kényelmes viselet.

A termék előnyei

  • A Dri-FIT anyag szárazon és kényelemben tartja a lábadat.
  • A magas szár elfedi a bokád és a vádlid alsó részét.
  • A bordázott szegély megakadályozza a zokni elmozdulását.
  • A lábboltozatpánt tartást ad.

Termékadatok

  • 60% pamut/37% poliészter/3% poliuretán
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Többszínű
  • Stílus: SX7676-964

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (274)

4.2 csillag

  • Good quality

    KatieM960608855

    Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.

  • Schlechte Qualität

    Jan50706879

    Extrem kurzlebig, nach 4-5 mal Tragen sieht man schon krasse Abnutzung. Kurz darauf sind sie kaputt. Kauf ich nicht mehr. Gehen zurück zu Nike!

  • AGNIESZKA770281665

    Skarpetki są super i moje ulubione ponieważ ich grubość jest idealna do noszenia przez cały rok.

Nike Everyday Lightweight magasszárú edzőzokni (3 pár)

Nike Everyday Lightweight

15,99 €

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