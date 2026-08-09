Nike Everyday Lightweight magasszárú edzőzokni (3 pár)

Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Nyomd végig maximumon az edzést a Nike Everyday zokniban. A puha szálak és az izzadságelvezető technológia szárazon tart, és kényelmes viselet.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
IZZADSÁGELVEZETŐ, KÉNYELMES ANYAG.
Nyomd végig maximumon az edzést a Nike Everyday zokniban. A puha szálak és az izzadságelvezető technológia szárazon tart, és kényelmes viselet.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4.2 csillag
Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Schlechte Qualität
Jan50706879
Extrem kurzlebig, nach 4-5 mal Tragen sieht man schon krasse Abnutzung. Kurz darauf sind sie kaputt. Kauf ich nicht mehr. Gehen zurück zu Nike!
AGNIESZKA770281665
Skarpetki są super i moje ulubione ponieważ ich grubość jest idealna do noszenia przez cały rok.
Nike Everyday Lightweight