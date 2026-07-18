 
1 / 4. kép
Nike Everyday Elevated magasszárú zokni (3 pár) - Többszínű

Nike Everyday továbbfejleszett változat

Sportzokni (3 pár)

19,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated magasszárú zokni (3 pár) - Többszínű
Nike Everyday Elevated magasszárú zokni (3 pár) - Többszínű
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Dobd fel a mindennapjaidat. Jellegzetes zoknijainkat minden tekintetben továbbfejlesztettük. A lágyabb, alakjukat megtartó fonalak, a felhőszerű párnázás a tökéletes kényelemért és a továbbfejlesztett, kényelmesen illeszkedő szabás minden lépést élvezetessé tesz. A Nike Court grafikák a pályán kívül is stílusosak.


  • Megjelenített szín: Többszínű
  • Stílus: IH8633-901

Nike Everyday továbbfejleszett változat

19,99 €

Dobd fel a mindennapjaidat. Jellegzetes zoknijainkat minden tekintetben továbbfejlesztettük. A lágyabb, alakjukat megtartó fonalak, a felhőszerű párnázás a tökéletes kényelemért és a továbbfejlesztett, kényelmesen illeszkedő szabás minden lépést élvezetessé tesz. A Nike Court grafikák a pályán kívül is stílusosak.

Előnyök

  • A saroknál és a talppárnánál elhelyezett párnázás puha érzetet nyújt.
  • A speciális lábboltozattámasz és a továbbfejlesztett illeszkedés kényelmes, stabil érzést nyújtva öleli körül a lábfejedet.
  • A megerősített lábujj- és sarokrész úgy van kialakítva, hogy ellenálljon a mindennapi kopásnak.
  • A Nike Dri-FIT technológia szárazon tartja a lábad, és gondoskodik a kényelméről.
  • A lábfej tetején lévő teljes háló fokozza a szellőzést.
  • A talp alá varrt méret megakadályozza a párosítási hibákat.

Termékadatok

  • 67% pamut/30% poliészter/3% spandex
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Többszínű
  • Stílus: IH8633-901

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (5)

3.4 csillag

  • Already falling apart after 1 use

    AmaliaV745713077

    Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.

  • shajua909556203

    Amazing material and comfort. Will continue to buys these from Now on.

  • Poorly made

    StephenL932579669

    Writing on sole broke apart after only a few hours wear walking around shops. Don’t hold much hope for the rest of the pairs

Nike Everyday Elevated magasszárú zokni (3 pár)

Nike Everyday továbbfejleszett változat

19,99 €

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed

Item 3 of 89