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Nike Everyday Elevated magasszárú zokni (3 pár) - Többszínű

Nike Everyday továbbfejleszett változat

Sportzokni (3 pár)

19,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated magasszárú zokni (3 pár) - Többszínű
Nike Everyday Elevated magasszárú zokni (3 pár) - Többszínű
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Dobd fel a mindennapjaidat. Jellegzetes zoknijainkat minden tekintetben továbbfejlesztettük. A lágyabb, alakjukat megtartó fonalak, a felhőszerű párnázás a tökéletes kényelemért és a továbbfejlesztett, kényelmesen illeszkedő szabás minden lépést élvezetessé tesz.


  • Megjelenített szín: Többszínű
  • Stílus: IH8604-902

Nike Everyday továbbfejleszett változat

19,99 €

Dobd fel a mindennapjaidat. Jellegzetes zoknijainkat minden tekintetben továbbfejlesztettük. A lágyabb, alakjukat megtartó fonalak, a felhőszerű párnázás a tökéletes kényelemért és a továbbfejlesztett, kényelmesen illeszkedő szabás minden lépést élvezetessé tesz.

Előnyök

  • A saroknál és a talppárnánál elhelyezett párnázás puha érzetet nyújt.
  • A speciális lábboltozattámasz és a továbbfejlesztett illeszkedés kényelmes, stabil érzést nyújtva öleli körül a lábfejedet.
  • A megerősített lábujj- és sarokrész úgy van kialakítva, hogy ellenálljon a mindennapi kopásnak.
  • A Nike Dri-FIT technológia szárazon tartja a lábad, és gondoskodik a kényelméről.
  • A lábfej tetején lévő teljes háló fokozza a szellőzést.
  • A talp alá varrt méret megakadályozza a párosítási hibákat.

Termékadatok

  • 67% pamut/30% poliészter/3% spandex.
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Többszínű
  • Stílus: IH8604-902

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (4)

4.5 csillag

  • Best everyday socks

    Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566

    Nike socks always comfortable always a win

  • Best Socks

    EricL509285718

    Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.

  • Seams Are Not It

    Jojo211469690

    The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.

Nike Everyday Elevated magasszárú zokni (3 pár)

Nike Everyday továbbfejleszett változat

19,99 €

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