Nike Everyday Elevated magasszárú zokni (3 pár)

Best everyday socks
Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566
Nike socks always comfortable always a win
Dobd fel a mindennapjaidat. Jellegzetes zoknijainkat minden tekintetben továbbfejlesztettük. A lágyabb, alakjukat megtartó fonalak, a felhőszerű párnázás a tökéletes kényelemért és a továbbfejlesztett, kényelmesen illeszkedő szabás minden lépést élvezetessé tesz.
Nike Everyday továbbfejleszett változat
Dobd fel a mindennapjaidat. Jellegzetes zoknijainkat minden tekintetben továbbfejlesztettük. A lágyabb, alakjukat megtartó fonalak, a felhőszerű párnázás a tökéletes kényelemért és a továbbfejlesztett, kényelmesen illeszkedő szabás minden lépést élvezetessé tesz.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4.5 csillag
Best everyday socks
Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566
Nike socks always comfortable always a win
Best Socks
EricL509285718
Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.
Seams Are Not It
Jojo211469690
The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.
Nike Everyday továbbfejleszett változat