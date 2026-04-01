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Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite atlétikai szöges távfutócipő - Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Atlétikai szöges távfutócipő

219,99 €
Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
Citron Pulse/Volt Ice/Laser Orange/Indigo Burst
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató
  • Megjelenített szín: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Stílus: FZ9315-600

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

Az ultrakönnyű hab és a szénszálas lemez segít felszabadítani a versenynapi sebességed.

A legdominánsabb szöges távfutócipőnk visszatért a rajtvonalhoz, hogy még több világrekordot döntsön meg. Az ultrakönnyű ZoomX habbal és a dinamikus szénszálas lemezzel felszerelt Dragonfly 2 Elite a sebesség új szintjét képes elérni, mely jól jön majd a verseny napján. A sportág leggyorsabb 5 km-es és 10 km-es távfutói viselik, hogy új magasságokat érjenek el.

Speciális tervezésű felsőrész

Az új szálak és a speciális felsőrész fokozza a szellőzést és a kényelmet. A felsőrész lábfejre simuló illeszkedésének köszönhetően olyan, mintha ott sem lenne, viszont jól bírja a távot. A sarokrészt a nagyobb stabilitás érdekében megerősítettük.

ZoomX habszivacs

A teljes hosszúságú ZoomX hab, a Nike legkönnyebb és legellenállóbb habja nagyfokú energia-visszanyerést biztosít minden lépésnél.

Stabil kapcsolat

A négy állandó szög csökkenti a talplemez súlyát, és széles, lapos platformot hoz létre a stabil pályaérzet érdekében.

Szénszálas lemez

A szénszál dinamikusabbá teszi a talplemezt, és csökkenti a súlyt. Az ívelt dizájn lendületet ad.

Újdonságok

Az előző változathoz képest kissé szélesebb lábfejközép és elülső rész fokozza a stabilitásérzetet az egyenes szakaszokon, de különösen a kanyarokban.

Termékadatok

  • Megjelenített szín: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Stílus: FZ9315-600

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (18)

4.4 csillag

  • Hot, fast, expensive, probably worth it for competitions

    Mother of Dragons

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The title says it all. This is a shoe for a competitive mid-distance track runner, not for regular mortals. Last year's pair tore at the shoe lace hole. Being careful this year not to make the same mistake again as these shoes are made out of whispers, mesh, and carbon. They're worn for competition.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dragonfly 2 Elites Pretty Good

    Orlandoa7f51b6c8db64dff870d5257d71cb13e

    Shoes pretty good main difference from the regular dragonfly’s is the cushion on the feel. It definitely feels a little smoother and lighter. My only critique was that I don’t always need new spikes but I love some of the older colorways but the colors change so quickly that sometimes you just have to get whatever color.

  • Fastest shoes on the market!

    Xctf

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] They do not hold up well at all. They are almost disposable. My son has to get a new pair every 4 races. That being said, they are the fastest shoes on the market. These are racing spikes, so obviously, they aren’t designed for comfort.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite atlétikai szöges távfutócipő

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

A legdominánsabb szöges távfutócipőnk atlétikai pályára.

Ehhez tervezve

Atlétika

Esemény típusa

Hosszútávú versenyzés 1500 és 10 000 m közötti távon

A cipő súlya

Kb. 130 g (42-es női méret, 42-es férfiméret)

Technológiai részletek

A cipő súlya

Kb. 130 g (42-es női méret, 42-es férfiméret)

Technológiák

ZoomX hab és szénszálas Flyplate

Újdonságok

    • Az első Dragonfly, amely a cipő teljes hosszán végigfutó szénszálas lemezt kapott, amitől dinamikusabb és könnyebb lett. Az ívelt dizájn lendületet ad, még a verseny végén is, amikor elfáradsz.
    • Teljes hosszúságú párnázási rendszer a Nike legkönnyebb és leginkább rugalmas habanyagával. A ZoomX középtalp anyaga és az új gyártási technológia még jobb energiatárolást és -visszanyerést biztosít.
    • Az előző változathoz képest kissé szélesebb lábfejközép és elülső rész fokozza a stabilitásérzetet az egyenes szakaszokon, de különösen a kanyarokban.

Teljesítményfokozó jellemzők

  • Speciális tervezésű felsőrész

    Az új szálak és a speciális felsőrész fokozza a szellőzést és a kényelmet. A felsőrész lábfejre simuló illeszkedésének köszönhetően olyan, mintha ott sem lenne, viszont jól bírja a távot. A sarokrészt a nagyobb stabilitás érdekében megerősítettük.

  • ZoomX hab

    A teljes hosszúságú ZoomX hab, a Nike legkönnyebb és legellenállóbb habja nagyfokú energia-visszanyerést biztosít minden lépésnél.

  • Stabil kapcsolat

    A négy állandó szög csökkenti a talplemez súlyát, és széles, lapos platformot hoz létre a stabil pályaérzet érdekében.

  • Szénszálas lemez

    A szénszál dinamikusabbá teszi a talplemezt, és csökkenti a súlyt. Az ívelt dizájn lendületet ad.

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed