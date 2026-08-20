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Nike Downshifter 14 női országúti futócipő - Fekete/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Fehér

Nike Downshifter 14

Női országúti futócipő

69,99 €
Fekete/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Fehér
Fekete/Anthracite/Fekete
Fehér/Fehér
Off White/Barely Green/Fehér/Metallic Silver
Bleached Lilac/Sail/Pink Rise/Pink Smoke
Fehér/Cucumber Calm/Illusion Green/Fehér
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Fehér
  • Stílus: IB1899-002

Nike Downshifter 14

69,99 €

Kapcsolj magasabb fokozatba a Downshifter 14 cipőben. Az előző változathoz képest megnöveltük a középtalp párnázását a nagyobb kényelem és dinamizmus érdekében. Ráadásul a felsőrész nyitott lyukú hálóból készült az optimális szellőzés érdekében, a lábközépi pánt pedig stabil érzetet biztosít.

Előnyök

  • A felsőrész speciális, nyitott lyukú hálója szellőzést biztosít.
  • Megnöveltük a középtalp párnázását a nagyobb kényelem és rugalmasság érdekében.
  • A belső illeszkedést segítő pánt jól rögzíti a lábfej közepét a stabil viselet érdekében.

Termékadatok

  • Tömeg: kb. 276 g (39-es női méret)
  • Ejtés saroktól lábujjig: 10 mm
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Anthracite/Wolf Grey/Fehér
  • Stílus: IB1899-002

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (22)

4.5 csillag

  • Francescag244622936

    Pianta un po' larga ma molto comoda. La temperatura del piede si e' alzata dopo poco, forse non sono da usare in estate.

  • Comfortable & Cute

    jenniferl188847864

    Loved them! Super comfortable and light. Best purchase ever. I totally recommend. They’re super cute too. (:

  • Shifting into Comfort with Style

    PattyJ63040340

    My feet demanded that I make a review for these sneakers. I’m fairly overweight 280lbs + with an existing injury in my ankle along with knee issues. In these sneakers, I feel like I’m semi floating and walking in these shoes. The design is a major plus… honestly my initial purchase was solely due to the design and then I tried them on and fell in love so much I bought a 3rd pair in the Bleached Mauve color…. Which happens to be my favorite … just get the shoes , you won’t be disappointed.

Nike Downshifter 14 női országúti futócipő

Nike Downshifter 14

69,99 €

Fokozott szellőzés és puha habból készült középtalp csillapítja minden lépésed.

Ehhez tervezve

Országúti futás

Párnázás

Dinamikus

A cipő súlya

Kb. 276 g (39-es női méret)

Ejtés saroktól lábujjig

10 mm

Technológiai részletek

A cipő súlya

Kb. 276 g (39-es női méret)

Ejtés saroktól lábujjig

10 mm

Teljesítményfokozó jellemzők

  • Szellőző felsőrész

    A felsőrész speciális, nyitott lyukú hálója szellőzést biztosít.

  • Kényelmes középtalp

    Megnöveltük a középtalp párnázását a nagyobb kényelem és rugalmasság érdekében.

  • Biztos illeszkedés

    A belső illeszkedést segítő pánt jól rögzíti a lábfej közepét a stabil viselet érdekében.

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed

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