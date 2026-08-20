Nike Downshifter 14 női országúti futócipő

Francescag244622936
Pianta un po' larga ma molto comoda. La temperatura del piede si e' alzata dopo poco, forse non sono da usare in estate.
Nike Downshifter 14
Kapcsolj magasabb fokozatba a Downshifter 14 cipőben. Az előző változathoz képest megnöveltük a középtalp párnázását a nagyobb kényelem és dinamizmus érdekében. Ráadásul a felsőrész nyitott lyukú hálóból készült az optimális szellőzés érdekében, a lábközépi pánt pedig stabil érzetet biztosít.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4.5 csillag
Francescag244622936
Pianta un po' larga ma molto comoda. La temperatura del piede si e' alzata dopo poco, forse non sono da usare in estate.
Comfortable & Cute
jenniferl188847864
Loved them! Super comfortable and light. Best purchase ever. I totally recommend. They’re super cute too. (:
Shifting into Comfort with Style
PattyJ63040340
My feet demanded that I make a review for these sneakers. I’m fairly overweight 280lbs + with an existing injury in my ankle along with knee issues. In these sneakers, I feel like I’m semi floating and walking in these shoes. The design is a major plus… honestly my initial purchase was solely due to the design and then I tried them on and fell in love so much I bought a 3rd pair in the Bleached Mauve color…. Which happens to be my favorite … just get the shoes , you won’t be disappointed.
Nike Downshifter 14
Ehhez tervezve
Párnázás
A cipő súlya
Ejtés saroktól lábujjig
A cipő súlya
Kb. 276 g (39-es női méret)
Ejtés saroktól lábujjig
10 mm