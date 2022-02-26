A Nike Court Borough Low 2 cipő egyesíti a kényelmet és a stílust. A strukturált, tartást adó cipő retró kosaras dizájnja révén a gyerekek a pályán kívül is úgy festenek majd, mint egy All-star.
448623076 - 2022. febr. 26.
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
H O. - 2022. jan. 30.
Le scratch de fermeture est de mauvaise qualité et ne tient pas dans le temps
S A. - 2021. dec. 22.
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable