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Nike Club strukturálatlan JDI sapka - Fekete/Fehér

Nike Club

Strukturálatlan JDI sapka

27,99 €
Fekete/Fehér
Fehér/Fekete
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Amikor az öltözékednek már csak az utolsó simításra van szüksége, amelytől összeáll a teljes kép, a Nike Club sapka a segítségedre siet. A klasszikus, hatpaneles elrendezés és a puha, strukturálatlan dizájn olyan hétköznapi kényelmet nyújt, amelyre egész nap számíthatsz. Ne tétovázz: „Just Do It.”


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: FB5370-010

Nike Club

27,99 €

Amikor az öltözékednek már csak az utolsó simításra van szüksége, amelytől összeáll a teljes kép, a Nike Club sapka a segítségedre siet. A klasszikus, hatpaneles elrendezés és a puha, strukturálatlan dizájn olyan hétköznapi kényelmet nyújt, amelyre egész nap számíthatsz. Ne tétovázz: „Just Do It.”

A termék előnyei

  • A pamut twillanyag puha és sima, így egész nap könnyed viselet.
  • A közepes mélységű, hatpaneles dizájn könnyed stílust kínál.
  • A hátsó záródás a fémes húzócsat segítségével állítható, a hátul lelógó rész pedig szépen elrejthető a homlokpántban.

Termékadatok

  • Hímzett „Just Do It.” felirat a fejtetőn
  • Hímzett Futura logó hátul
  • Hímzéssel díszített szellőzőlyukak
  • 100% pamut
  • Kézzel mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: FB5370-010

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (91)

4.8 csillag

  • Golf cap

    Jeff

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought a Nike cap at Dicks in Hoover, Al to take on once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. While playing The Old Course at St Andrew’s I wore this cap. My pictures will forever have me and this cap smiling on the 18 th green after the round. Way to go Dicks for carrying this cap which comfortably fit and added cool styling.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Awesome fit

    Michelle

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Finding a good fitting had can be tough. This one fits perfect and doesn’t make my head too hot. It’s great for playing outside with my kids and sports.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hat

    DRYAN

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fits perfectly and very comfortable. Great everyday hay

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club strukturálatlan JDI sapka

Nike Club

27,99 €

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