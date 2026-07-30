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Nike Brasilia edzőtáska (közepes, 60 l) - Fekete/Fekete/Fehér

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike Brasilia

Edzőtáska (közepes, 60 l)

44,99 €
Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
Light Bone/Fekete/Fekete
Indigo Storm/Fekete/Reflect Silver
Tough Red/Fekete/Reflect Silver
EGY MÉRET

Vidd magaddal az edzőterembe az összes felszerelésedet. Az edzőtáska fő rekesze bőséges helyet kínál az edzéshez szükséges összes nélkülözhetetlen dolog számára. Az elülső zsebben kézközelben tarthatod a nélkülözhetetlen tárgyakat, például a telefont, a pénztárcát vagy a kulcsokat, a bevonattal ellátott alsó rész pedig megvédi a holmidat a karcolásoktól, a kiömlött folyadékoktól és ütődésektől.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: IB4392-010

Nike Brasilia

44,99 €

Vidd magaddal az edzőterembe az összes felszerelésedet. Az edzőtáska fő rekesze bőséges helyet kínál az edzéshez szükséges összes nélkülözhetetlen dolog számára. Az elülső zsebben kézközelben tarthatod a nélkülözhetetlen tárgyakat, például a telefont, a pénztárcát vagy a kulcsokat, a bevonattal ellátott alsó rész pedig megvédi a holmidat a karcolásoktól, a kiömlött folyadékoktól és ütődésektől.

Előnyök

  • Az állítható vállpánt és a két fogantyú kényelmes hordozási lehetőségeket kínál.
  • A bevonattal ellátott alsó rész megvédi a cuccaidat az ütésektől, karcolódástól és nedvességtől.
  • A cipzáras alsó rekeszben elkülönítve tárolhatod a cipődet a többi felszereléstől.
  • A cipzáras oldalzsebekben a kisebb dolgaid mindig kéznél lesznek.

Termékadatok

  • 63,5 cm (h.) × 30,5 cm (sz.) × 30,5 cm (ma.)
  • 60 l
  • Levehető vállpánt
  • 100% poliészter
  • Csak lemosható
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: IB4392-010

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (14)

4.7 csillag

  • Go-To Duffel Bag

    Molly

    The Brasilia duffel is perfect for travel or for your daily activities. My favorite part is the large, separate shoe compartment. I love being able to separate out my dirty shoes or cleats from the rest of my stuff. There is another zippered pocket as well as a mesh pocket that makes it convenient to stash other things. The inside is spacious. You can use this for a weekend away or to go from work to the gym, whatever suits your needs. The black color is sleek and stylish and the fabric is durable. The overall look makes this a step above your typical gym bag.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Durable bag

    Hhos

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Durable and thick for heavy lifting! I use it to transport gym equipment and it holds up!

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great All-Around Duffel

    Matt

    This is a solid, all-around duffel. Stylish enough to travel, but functional enough for every day use, especially with training. The side shoe pocket is absolutely massive, taking up nearly half the bag when fully packed. This can be easily used for more than just shoes, especially during travel, with dirty clothes. It has two small vents at the bottom, allowing for breathability for whatever is stuffed inside. Overall, the duffel is well built, and quite rugged for the price point. I haven't used it enough to determine its lifespan, but I have high hopes. It has been with me for every gym session, with plenty of room for everything I need to bring. From squat shoes, to supplements, clothes, wraps, bands, this bag truly fits it all without feeling overly cumbersome. The only downside is I wish it had slightly more organization. It features one outside slip pocket that is mesh, with one small interior pocket that runs the length. Due to its size it just becomes a black hole if too much is thrown inside. It is quite stylish, without too much overt branding plastered all over like some other training bags.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Brasilia edzőtáska (közepes, 60 l)

Nike Brasilia

44,99 €

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