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Book 2 „Tigers” kosárlabdacipő - Midnight Navy/Fehér/Midnight Navy

Book 2 „Tigers”

Kosárlabdacipő

159,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Devin Booker harsányan és büszkén képviseli The Mittent. A különleges kiadású Book 2 az ikonikus régi angol D-vel a szülőállama előtt tiszteleg, amely minden baseballrajongó számára felismerhető, és a 313-at megtestesítő erőt és keménységet szimbolizálja.


  • Megjelenített szín: Midnight Navy/Fehér/Midnight Navy
  • Stílus: IM4667-400

Book 2 „Tigers”

159,99 €

Devin Booker harsányan és büszkén képviseli The Mittent. A különleges kiadású Book 2 az ikonikus régi angol D-vel a szülőállama előtt tiszteleg, amely minden baseballrajongó számára felismerhető, és a 313-at megtestesítő erőt és keménységet szimbolizálja.

Zoom Zoom

Az Air Zoom egységet áthelyeztük a sarokból az elülső részbe a gyors reagálás biztosítása érdekében. A modernizált halszálkamintás tapadási mintázatot Book Air Force 1 iránti szeretete inspirálta, a hagyományos forgásokból merít, valamint tapadást és tartósságot biztosít.

Könnyű felsőrész

A felsőrész könnyű, tartós szintetikus anyagból készült, amely szinte eltűnik a lábadon. Friss érzetet ad neked és Booknak is az utolsó negyedig, majd azon túl.

Kényelmes fazon

A lábfej közepén futó rögzítőrendszer stabilan, mégis puhán fogja a lábat, így jöhetnek a gyors irányváltások, hirtelen megindulások és a Bookra jellemző apró, éles mozdulatok.

Termékadatok

  • Megjelenített szín: Midnight Navy/Fehér/Midnight Navy
  • Stílus: IM4667-400

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (4)

5 csillag

  • MLB collab. Superior!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    If you love Navy these are so beautiful. The D , mlb collab is awesome. And if I’m lost in Detroit there’s maps of downtown on the inserts ,They are very reflective also, idk how these aren’t going for $300 on stock x lol. I was afraid of going true to size but got 11 and after a few hours it’s the best fit instead of going up half size and possible slippage could occur. 10/10 with these. I’m a fan because you can hoop in these or go out in them. Clean classic look from Book!

  • Best Book 2 made

    Georgek435690584

    Nike made these right the fit the comfortability the look the color is on point and the Old English D 👌 perfect Book 2

  • Love these shoes!

    Shane506981357

    Love these shoes the way they look the attention to detail when it comes to my home city where I grew up! They come with different laces! These are for sure my new Tigers 🐅 game day shoes for the rest of my life! They are very comfortable, made very well.

Book 2 „Tigers” kosárlabdacipő

Book 2 „Tigers”

159,99 €

A pálya feletti uralom és az elülső rész gyorsasága lehetővé teszi, hogy Booker stílusában, a saját tempódban játssz.

Előny

Dinamikus sebesség

Pályaérzet

Alacsony és stabil

Erre terveztük

Gyorsítás és lassítás

Illeszkedés

Zokniszerű

Technológiai részletek

A cipő súlya

Kb. 450 g (42,5-ös férfiméret)

Ejtés saroktól lábujjig

Kb. 6 mm

Újdonságok

    • Az Air Zoom egységet áthelyeztük a sarokból az elülső részre a dinamikusabb mozgás érdekében.
    • A könnyű felsőrész és az alacsonyabb profil jobb pályaérzetet nyújt.
    • A lábfejközépi pántrendszer gondoskodik a kényelmes tartásról.
    • A Cushlon 3.0 hab és a plüss talpbetét puha és stabil párnázást biztosít.
    • Az aranybarna halszálkás tapadási mintázat segíti az irányváltást és a gyorsulást.

Teljesítményfokozó jellemzők

  • Gyorsaság szabályozása

    Az Air Zoom egységet a sarokból az elülső részbe helyeztük át, hogy turbólöketet adjon, amikor elviharzol a védők mellett.

  • Gyorsaság a labdával

    A megújult lábközépi pántrendszer az öntött felsőrésszel együtt extra stabilitást nyújt a hirtelen cselekhez és fordulásokhoz.

  • Diktáld a tempót

    A Book 1-nél könnyebb felsőrész és a talajhoz közeli kialakítás segít stabilan és egyensúlyban maradnod a megtorpanásoknál és a hátralépős tempódobásoknál.

Ami a dizájn mögött rejlik

Devin Booker

„A cipő legnagyobb előnye számomra a pályaérzet, és hogy egy kicsit közelebb vagyok a talajhoz.”

Devin Booker

A Phoenix Suns védője

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed

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