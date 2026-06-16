 
1 / 8. kép
Nagyra értékelt
Nike Ava X cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek - Chalk/Fehér/Hot Lava/Fekete

Nike Ava X

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

94,99 €
Chalk/Fehér/Hot Lava/Fekete
Fekete/Anthracite/Dark Grey/Smoke Grey
Summit White/Fehér/Dark Grey/Fekete
Fehér/Pink Foam/Pink Rise/Fekete
Dark Smoke Grey/Fekete/Smoke Grey/Green Strike
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

A Nike Ava X cipővel a jövőbe lépünk a cipők világában. Elegáns formája űrhajóra emlékeztet, texturált hálós felsőrésze pedig egy szellőző, földönkívüliek bőréhez hasonló anyag, amely a lábfejed formájához igazodik. A tartást adó szivacsos középtalp egész napos tartást biztosít, miközben a cipő olyan könnyű marad, hogy szinte el is felejted, hogy egyáltalán cipőt viselsz.


  • Megjelenített szín: Chalk/Fehér/Hot Lava/Fekete
  • Stílus: IM5371-100

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

A Nike Ava X cipővel a jövőbe lépünk a cipők világában. Elegáns formája űrhajóra emlékeztet, texturált hálós felsőrésze pedig egy szellőző, földönkívüliek bőréhez hasonló anyag, amely a lábfejed formájához igazodik. A tartást adó szivacsos középtalp egész napos tartást biztosít, miközben a cipő olyan könnyű marad, hogy szinte el is felejted, hogy egyáltalán cipőt viselsz.

Előnyök

  • A futurisztikus sziluettű, szuperkönnyű felsőrész űrkorszaki megjelenést kölcsönöz a szerelésednek.
  • A továbbfejlesztett külső talp még jobb, kalandra kész tapadást biztosít.
  • A saroknál elhelyezett húzófüleknek köszönhetően a cipő bármelyik pillanatban könnyen fel- és levehető.

Termékadatok

  • Klasszikus fűzők
  • Alacsony szár
  • Megjelenített szín: Chalk/Fehér/Hot Lava/Fekete
  • Stílus: IM5371-100

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (24)

4.6 csillag

  • Versatile and lightweight show with great support

    DanP

    These shoes fit true to size and provided so much support and breathability for my son’s feet. The fabric on the top part of the shoe is thin but strong and has multiple holes by the toes for extra airflow. The heel has so much support from the bottom of the shoe, about 1.5 inches of sole. The design is sleek and eye catching and the bottom of the sole has a lot of grip so you don’t slip. The fabric is very durable and high quality. It can take a beating during a workout and still hold together like new. His favorite part of the design is how the two colors of the sneaker are blended together and it goes from black at the heel to white by the toes. There’s nothing he would change, this is a fantastic shoe.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Clean and Swift!

    kristyt

    Absolutely love these shoes! They are a crisp white, and although I was afraid that they would get dirty easily, the dirt comes right off. They fit perfectly, and feel like I am walking on clouds. Easily the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! They may not make me faster, but I do get a lot of attention wearing them so I won't complain. Super cute and my new favorites.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Ava X

    AMG

    My kiddo loved these. Cushiony inside and got the tween approval of "these are really cool looking mom". They ran a little big on my kiddo, but not enough to size down.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava X cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

Nike Ava X

94,99 €

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed

Item 3 of 6