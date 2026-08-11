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Nike Ava Rover cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek - Fekete/Fekete/Sequoia/Anthracite

Nike Ava Rover

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

30% kedvezmény
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Teljesítményre kész innováció, városba tervezve. A Nike Ava Rover új szintre emeli a mindennapjaidat a rétegezett ReactX középtalppal és az utcákra tervezett, ultrakönnyű külsőtalppal. A tetejére egy letisztult, jól szellőző felsőrész került, amely olyan jól néz ki, mint amennyire kényelmes.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Stílus: HF6331-001

Nike Ava Rover

30% kedvezmény

Teljesítményre kész innováció, városba tervezve. A Nike Ava Rover új szintre emeli a mindennapjaidat a rétegezett ReactX középtalppal és az utcákra tervezett, ultrakönnyű külsőtalppal. A tetejére egy letisztult, jól szellőző felsőrész került, amely olyan jól néz ki, mint amennyire kényelmes.

Biztos illeszkedés

A sárvédők körülveszik a könnyű felsőrészt, így stabil érzetet ad. A felsőrész perforációi gondoskodnak a szellőzésről.

Magasabb szintű párnázás

A túlméretezett középtalp teljesítményre tervezett ReactX habból készült, hogy rendkívül kényelmes párnázást biztosítson.

Speciális tapadás

A külsőtalpon lévő vékony gumiréteg csak ott ad tapadást, ahol valóban szükség van rá, így a cipő könnyű és rugalmas marad.

Termékadatok

  • Klasszikus fűzők
  • Húzófül a sarkon
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Sequoia/Anthracite
  • Stílus: HF6331-001

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (33)

4.8 csillag

  • Good for wider feet

    WhaleStar

    A lot of the more popular styles were too narrow for my son’s feet. I don’t think my son’s feet is particularly wide but he seems to have a hard time with Nike’s fit. He spotted this one in store and liked how it looked. It is spacious at the widest point of the feet and requires no break-in. The sole is thick and well cushioned. Since we have the same feet size, I tried it on as well and can attest it’s definitely roomier and comfortable. I’m just happy he’s happy with his new shoes.

  • good shoes and fit

    caps

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my kids liked the shoes alot. good style, fit, and price point.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great show

    KingNoMoney23

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My kid loves these shoes. Very cushioned and feel good and comfortable

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Ava Rover cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

Nike Ava Rover

30% kedvezmény

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed

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A mozgás új világára tervezve

A Nike futócipőktől kölcsönzött technológiával a Nike Ava Rover puha és rugalmas ReactX habot használ, hogy a gyerekek egész nap vidáman ugrálhassnak benne.

Könnyed tapadás

A csúszós járdáktól az éles kanyarokig a könnyű gumitalp jól tapad a talajhoz, hogy a gyerekek biztosan talpon maradjanak. Rugalmas, mozgásra született, és bírja, bármit is hoz a napjuk.

Biztos illeszkedés

A stabil tartás segít, hogy a gyerekek magabiztosak maradjanak, bármi is várjon rájuk. Kanyarok, fordulatok és kitérők? Készen állunk!