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Anglia Tech Fleece Nike Soccer férfi szabadidőnadrág - Work Blue/Fehér

Anglia Tech Fleece

Nike Soccer férfi szabadidőnadrág

114,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató
A promóciók és kedvezmények erre a termékre nem vonatkoznak.

Szurkolj kényelemben a csapatodnak ebben az Anglia szabadidőnadrágban. A mindkét oldalán puha tapintású, prémium, könnyű Tech Fleece anyagunk extra melegséget biztosít anélkül, vastagnak éreznéd.


  • Megjelenített szín: Work Blue/Fehér
  • Stílus: IB6412-486

Anglia Tech Fleece

114,99 €

Szurkolj kényelemben a csapatodnak ebben az Anglia szabadidőnadrágban. A mindkét oldalán puha tapintású, prémium, könnyű Tech Fleece anyagunk extra melegséget biztosít anélkül, vastagnak éreznéd.

Termékadatok

  • Fő alkotórész: 53% pamut/47% poliészter. A zsebbetét kézfej felőli oldala: 100% pamut.
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Work Blue/Fehér
  • Stílus: IB6412-486

Méret és fazon

    • A modell mérete: M, magassága: 189 cm
    • Karcsúsított fazon: elegáns és testre szabott
    • 7/8-os hossz: bokáig ér
  • Méretezési útmutató

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (2)

5 csillag

  • Yoni834533243

    I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.

  • georges616954792

    Top quality and highly recommend it.

Anglia Tech Fleece Nike Soccer férfi szabadidőnadrág

Anglia Tech Fleece

114,99 €

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