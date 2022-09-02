Ugrás a fő tartalomra
      Doll/Doll/Light Thistle
      Fekete/Fekete/Dark Smoke Grey
      Fehér/Stone Mauve/Pure Platinum
      Light Soft Pink/Stone Mauve/Pink Oxford

      Azoknak a kalandoroknak készült, akik csak a feltétlenül szükséges felszereléssel utazzák be a világot. Azoknak, akik nem félnek ugyanazt a szettet viselni, és tisztában vannak a saját stílusukkal. Élvezd az egész napos tartást a kényelem feláldozása nélkül az Alate Minimalist sportmelltartóban, amely egyedülálló párnázási élményt, teljesen állítható pántokat és mindenhez passzoló, visszafogott kialakítást biztosít. A puha, izzadságelvezető anyag révén a melltartó egész nap szárazon tart és kényelmes. Ez a termék legalább 50%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Stílus: DM0526-010

      Méret és fazon

      • A modell S-es méretet visel
      • A modell magassága: 180 cm
      • A modell mellbősége: 86 cm
      • Szűkített fazon a testhez simuló érzés érdekében
      • Enyhe tartás: mint egy könnyed ölelés, nagy mozgásszabadsággal

      Hogyan készült?

      • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
      • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.
      • Tudj meg többet a nulla szén-dioxid-kibocsátást és a hulladékmentességet támogató Move to Zero célkitűzésünkről, beleértve azt is, hogy hogyan tervezünk termékeket a fenntarthatóságot szem előtt tartva, és hogyan védjük a jövőnket, ahol élünk és játszunk.

      Értékelések (32)

      4.4 Csillagok

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 2022. szept. 02.

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 2022. júl. 25.

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        Tina - 2022. júl. 15.

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

