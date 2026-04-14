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Nike Alate Minimalist enyhe tartást adó, párnázott női sportmelltartó - Fekete/Fekete/Dark Smoke Grey

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike Alate Minimalist

Enyhe tartást adó, párnázott női sportmelltartó

29% kedvezmény
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ez a termék legalább 50%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

Azoknak a kalandoroknak készült, akik csak a feltétlenül szükséges felszereléssel utazzák be a világot. Azoknak, akik nem félnek ugyanazt a szettet viselni, és jól ismerik a stílusukat. Élvezd az egész napos tartást a kényelem feláldozása nélkül az Alate Minimalist sportmelltartóban, amely egyedülálló párnázási élményt, teljesen állítható pántokat és mindenhez passzoló, visszafogott kialakítást biztosít. Puha, izzadságelvezető anyaga révén a melltartó egész nap kényelmes, száraz viselet.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stílus: DM0526-010

Nike Alate Minimalist

29% kedvezmény

Azoknak a kalandoroknak készült, akik csak a feltétlenül szükséges felszereléssel utazzák be a világot. Azoknak, akik nem félnek ugyanazt a szettet viselni, és jól ismerik a stílusukat. Élvezd az egész napos tartást a kényelem feláldozása nélkül az Alate Minimalist sportmelltartóban, amely egyedülálló párnázási élményt, teljesen állítható pántokat és mindenhez passzoló, visszafogott kialakítást biztosít. Puha, izzadságelvezető anyaga révén a melltartó egész nap kényelmes, száraz viselet.

Bárhol, bármivel viselhető

A hátulsó, hagyományos tépőzáras záródás és az állítható pántok azt a bizonyos „mindennap, reggeltől estig tökéletes” érzést kölcsönzik ennek a melltartónak, melyre a zsúfolt napok átvészeléséhez vagy éppen a lazításhoz van szükséged. A melltartó viselés közben éppen megfelelő mértékben nyúlik, a viselések között pedig visszanyeri és megtartja alakját, így minden alkalommal tökéletes illeszkedést biztosít.

Alig érezhető

A hihetetlenül könnyű, bolyhosított anyag és az ívelt pánt követi a mozdulataidat. Szuperpuha belső hálója fokozza a könnyű, szellőző érzést. Az alacsonyabb nyakkivágás és a vékonyabb pántok minimális takarást kínálnak a tartás feláldozása nélkül.

Száraz és hűs

A Nike Dri-FIT technológiával készült anyag elvezeti az izzadságot a bőrről, így elősegíti a gyors elpárolgást, és száraz, kényelmes viseletet biztosít. Az elülső rész közepén lévő perforációk fokozzák a szellőzést a bemelegedésre hajlamos területen.

Mozogj könnyedén

A rugalmas és puha, speciálisan kialakított párnák megakadályozzák az elmozdulást mozgás közben. A kosarakat elválasztó homokóra alak fokozza a szellőzést.

Termékadatok

  • Fő alkotórész: 74% poliészter/26% spandex. Háló: 59% poliészter/41% spandex. Panelek bélése: 74% poliészter/26% spandex. Párna: 100% poliuretán. Párnázás hátoldalának anyaga: 100% poliészter.
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stílus: DM0526-010

Méret és fazon

    • Az első modell S-es (A-C) méretet visel, és 86 cm-es mellbőséggel rendelkezik
    • A második modell 2X-es (C-E) méretet visel, és 122 cm-es mellbőséggel rendelkezik
    • Szűkített fazon: formatervezett és testhezálló
    • Enyhe tartás: mint egy könnyed ölelés, nagy mozgásszabadsággal
  • Méretezési útmutató

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (191)

4.7 csillag

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Nike Alate Minimalist enyhe tartást adó, párnázott női sportmelltartó

Nike Alate Minimalist

29% kedvezmény

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed

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Még kellemesebb érzés

A Nike Alate melltartóban a hagyományos melltartók és a sportmelltartók legjobb elemei találkoznak. Szakértőink széles körű kutatásokat és teszteléseket végeztek annak érdekében, hogy ez a melltartó a lehető legkényelmesebb legyen, és a mindennapi viselethez tökéletes mértékű tartást nyújtson.

Adj bele mindent az Alate segítségével

Varratmentes második bőrréteg hátul kapoccsal és állítható pántokkal az igazi rugalmasság érdekében.

A multitasking elsajátítása

Nyitott hátkialakítású sziluett, amely sokoldalúan használható.