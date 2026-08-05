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Nike Air Superfly női cipő - Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Fekete

Nike Air Superfly

Női cipő

30% kedvezmény
Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Fekete
Light Khaki/Light Army
Vast Grey/Photon Dust/Dark Smoke Grey/Barely Rose
Metallic Silver/Fekete
Burgundy Crush/Tattoo/University Blue
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

A Superfly a futás által ihletett dizájn új korszakát hozza el. Új Airrel és új hozzáállással lép elő a kulisszák mögül. Az alacsony profilú kialakítás és külsőtalp mintája a pálya örökségét hordozza, míg a texturált felületek feldobják a megjelenésed.


  • Megjelenített szín: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Fekete
  • Stílus: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

30% kedvezmény

A Superfly a futás által ihletett dizájn új korszakát hozza el. Új Airrel és új hozzáállással lép elő a kulisszák mögül. Az alacsony profilú kialakítás és külsőtalp mintája a pálya örökségét hordozza, míg a texturált felületek feldobják a megjelenésed.

A termék előnyei

  • A hasított bőr díszítőelemekkel ellátott, perforált bőr felsőrész szellőző és tartós.
  • A szár körüli eldolgozatlan szegélyű szerkezet textúrát ad.
  • A sarokban lévő Nike Air technológia elnyeli az erőhatásokat, és minden lépésedet kipárnázza.
  • A gumi külsőtalp tapadást biztosít, az elülső rész mintázata pedig a szöges futópályacipők előtt tiszteleg.

Termékadatok

  • Megjelenített szín: Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Fekete
  • Stílus: IB5824-001

Nike Air

A maga nemében első Nike Air technológiának köszönhetően a cipő elnyeli az erőhatásokat, hogy minden egyes lépésed puha legyen. Úgy alakítottuk ki, hogy a teljesítmény feláldozása nélkül csökkentse a cipő súlyát, segítve a sportolót, egyúttal növelve a cipő élettartamát.

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (33)

4.3 csillag

  • Great buy. Very comfortable.

    MaimaiT395176293

    Very comfortable shoes. Won’t leave a blister, material is very soft. True to size. I went with my feet measurement as to the sizing because it says runs small but i still went with my usual size in my nike shoes and it just fits right. I have a few nike shoes and it does vary with the sizing, depending on the style of the shoes. I would not recommend if your feet is wide since it fits snug. The main reason why I was drawn to this shoes is the slip on design. Wasn’t hard to put on. Overall, this is a good buy for me and would recommend to others.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Nike Air Superfly női cipő

Nike Air Superfly

30% kedvezmény

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