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Nike Air Rift Breathe női cipő - Fehér/Pure Platinum

Nike Air Rift Breathe

Női cipő

119,99 €
Fehér/Pure Platinum
Fekete/Fehér/Cool Grey
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató
A promóciók és kedvezmények erre a termékre nem vonatkoznak.

Légy stílusos a Nike Air Rift Breathe cipőben, amely tökéletes megjelenést nyújt meleg időben. A tépőzáras pánt révén könnyedén bújhatsz bele ebbe az osztott lábujjas cipőbe, amely az eredeti ’96-os modell alapján készült. A sarokrész Nike Air párnázása és a puha habszivacs középtalp lágyabb, mint valaha, így minden egyes lépéssel egy napsütötte strandon érezheted magad.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Pure Platinum
  • Stílus: 848386-100

Nike Air Rift Breathe

119,99 €

360 FOKOS NYÁRI FRISSESSÉG.

Légy stílusos a Nike Air Rift Breathe cipőben, amely tökéletes megjelenést nyújt meleg időben. A tépőzáras pánt révén könnyedén bújhatsz bele ebbe az osztott lábujjas cipőbe, amely az eredeti ’96-os modell alapján készült. A sarokrész Nike Air párnázása és a puha habszivacs középtalp lágyabb, mint valaha, így minden egyes lépéssel egy napsütötte strandon érezheted magad.

A termék előnyei

  • A Nike Tech Ultramesh felsőrész szellős és könnyű, miközben textúrát és mélységet kínál.
  • Az osztott lábujjas dizájn mezítlábas érzést kelt, miközben az eredeti '96-os hangulatot idézi.
  • A lábfejközép és a sarok pántjaival a kényelem testre szabható.
  • A sarokrészben található Air-Sole egység a puha habszivacs középtalppal kombinálva puha érzetet kelt.
  • A perforált talpbetét gondoskodik a szellőzésről, miközben fenségesen puha érzést nyújt.
  • A külső talp gumis részleteinek strapabíró járófelülete fokozott tartósságot és tapadást biztosít

Termékadatok

  • Hímzett Swoosh márkajelzés
  • Tépőzáras záródás
  • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Pure Platinum
  • Stílus: 848386-100

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (49)

4.4 csillag

  • way more comfortable than i thought

    Bucky

    i got these bc i thought they were so cute but they have been so much more comfortable than i could have imagined!

  • Simply the best!

    carla.adem1307

    These are the most comfortable trainers ever! I can not tell you how many pairs I have had since they were released years ago! Highly recommended! And super speedy shipping too!

  • They So Comfortable and can dress up or down🙋‍♀️

    NakeishaL266594286

    I love these Sneakers 💯so much Nike Need to Make More Colors I have been waiting for need Colors over a year and they still just have The same Black and White 😔that I Already Purchase🤷‍♀️

Nike Air Rift Breathe női cipő

Nike Air Rift Breathe

119,99 €

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