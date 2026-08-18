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Nike Air Monarch IV férfi edzőcipő (extra széles) - Fehér/Fekete

Nike Air Monarch IV

Férfi edzőcipő (extra széles)

79,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

A Nike Air Monarch IV klasszikus stílust kínál valódi bőrrel és egy jó adag könnyű Nike Air párnázással, hogy kényelmesen mozoghass.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fekete
  • Stílus: 416355-101

Nike Air Monarch IV

79,99 €

KLASSZIKUS TARTÁS ÉS KÉNYELEM.

A Nike Air Monarch IV klasszikus stílust kínál valódi bőrrel és egy jó adag könnyű Nike Air párnázással, hogy kényelmesen mozoghass.

Előnyök

  • Bőr és műbőr kombinációja a tartósságért és klasszikus kényelemért.
  • Az Air-Sole egység a lábfejed teljes hosszán végigfut, így párnázást, kényelmet és tartást biztosít.
  • A gumitalp tartós, és tapadást biztosít.

Termékadatok

  • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fekete
  • Stílus: 416355-101

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (282)

4.3 csillag

  • Leroyce54304640404751a14ae3317e38ab54

    great bu my son love them he said

  • John382135023

    price was right , made call to operator got the order right which AI had problem before getting wide shoe and was delivered in record time Thank you

  • Monarch IV

    Richard280950694

    One of the best shoes that I’ve ever worn I really like them. I’ve had many pairs of these a number one choice

Nike Air Monarch IV férfi edzőcipő (extra széles)

Nike Air Monarch IV

79,99 €

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