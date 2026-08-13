Nike Air Max Ishod gördeszkás cipő

Sneaks on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥
williamd377391379
I am satisfied with these kicks. They are definitely an attention grabber. You can never go wrong with SB Nike's. Too bad I got them towards the end of the summer.
Az Air Max Ishod a 90-es évek ikonikus kosárlabdacipőiből vett át elemeket, és a kemény deszkázáshoz szükséges tartósságot is biztosítja. Az eredeti Ishod dizájnba épített kreatív részletek között megújított háló, látható Nike Air és egy könnyen bejáratható csészetalp is megtalálható.
Nike Air Max Ishod
Az Air Max Ishod a 90-es évek ikonikus kosárlabdacipőiből vett át elemeket, és a kemény deszkázáshoz szükséges tartósságot is biztosítja. Az eredeti Ishod dizájnba épített kreatív részletek között megújított háló, látható Nike Air és egy könnyen bejáratható csészetalp is megtalálható.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4.5 csillag
Sneaks on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥
williamd377391379
I am satisfied with these kicks. They are definitely an attention grabber. You can never go wrong with SB Nike's. Too bad I got them towards the end of the summer.
AntoneD46001928
They fit great 👍🏾 I love them I really wanted the purple ones they didn’t have my size or the black ones they would great with a pair of white shoe laces
Freshness
Michael46396409
I love the shoes the only thing I would change is the pink because its hard finding something to match these shoes but over all there a good pair of sneakers
Nike Air Max Ishod