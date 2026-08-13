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Nike Air Max Ishod gördeszkás cipő - Fekete/Fekete/Fekete/Fekete

Nike Air Max Ishod

Gördeszkás cipő

109,99 €
Fekete/Fekete/Fekete/Fekete
Blue Void/Radiant Blue/Bright Blue/Metallic Silver
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Az Air Max Ishod a 90-es évek ikonikus kosárlabdacipőiből vett át elemeket, és a kemény deszkázáshoz szükséges tartósságot is biztosítja. Az eredeti Ishod dizájnba épített kreatív részletek között megújított háló, látható Nike Air és egy könnyen bejáratható csészetalp is megtalálható.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fekete/Fekete
  • Stílus: IR1887-001

Nike Air Max Ishod

109,99 €

Az Air Max Ishod a 90-es évek ikonikus kosárlabdacipőiből vett át elemeket, és a kemény deszkázáshoz szükséges tartósságot is biztosítja. Az eredeti Ishod dizájnba épített kreatív részletek között megújított háló, látható Nike Air és egy könnyen bejáratható csészetalp is megtalálható.

Előnyök

  • A rejtett fűzőlyukakon dombornyomott „Ishod”, felül pedig hímzett „Wair” felirat látható.
  • A rugalmas csészetalp minimálisra csökkenti a betörési időt.
  • A külsőtalp halszálkamintázata pont megfelelően tapad a deszkádhoz.
  • A puha és kényelmes Max Air párnázás pont annyi tartást nyújt, amennyit kell.

Termékadatok

  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fekete/Fekete
  • Stílus: IR1887-001

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (12)

4.5 csillag

  • Sneaks on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥

    williamd377391379

    I am satisfied with these kicks. They are definitely an attention grabber. You can never go wrong with SB Nike's. Too bad I got them towards the end of the summer.

  • AntoneD46001928

    They fit great 👍🏾 I love them I really wanted the purple ones they didn’t have my size or the black ones they would great with a pair of white shoe laces

  • Freshness

    Michael46396409

    I love the shoes the only thing I would change is the pink because its hard finding something to match these shoes but over all there a good pair of sneakers

Nike Air Max Ishod gördeszkás cipő

Nike Air Max Ishod

109,99 €

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