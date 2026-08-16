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Nike Air Max 270 női cipő - Fekete/Fehér

Nike Air Max 270

Női cipő

159,99 €
Nike Air Max 270 női cipő - Fekete/Fehér
Tervezd meg saját Nike By You termékedet
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató
  • A szokottnál kisebb méret; javasoljuk, hogy rendelj fél mérettel nagyobbat

Az Air Max 270 stílusos megjelenést, kényelmet és magabiztosságot sugároz. A dizájn az Air Max ikonokból merít ihletet, és a Nike legnagyobb innovációját a nagy méretű, párnázott ablakkal és friss színkavalkáddal emeli ki.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: HJ3222-010

Nike Air Max 270

159,99 €

Az Air Max 270 stílusos megjelenést, kényelmet és magabiztosságot sugároz. A dizájn az Air Max ikonokból merít ihletet, és a Nike legnagyobb innovációját a nagy méretű, párnázott ablakkal és friss színkavalkáddal emeli ki.

A termék előnyei

  • A felsőrész szőtt anyaga könnyen illeszkedik, és légies érzetet biztosít.
  • A puha és kényelmes Max Air párnázás pont annyi tartást nyújt, amennyit kell.
  • A belső bélés illeszkedik a lábfejedhez, így személyre szabott kényelmet biztosít.
  • A gumi külsőtalp fokozza a tapadást és a tartósságot.

Termékadatok

  • Hálós részletek
  • Hab középtalp
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: HJ3222-010

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (191)

4.7 csillag

  • Heatherf9a6951ee51842f2920e763de161efc9

    This is my 5th pair of the 270’s. Love them! Comfortable. True to size and stylish!

  • Emma34c8f6bcb4184cf4a1ecc61e288cc275

    Love them! They are my favorite shoes to wear!

  • Excellent shoe!

    JoshuaW396462137

    The shoe fits and looks great! Would recommend this shoe!

Nike Air Max 270 női cipő

Nike Air Max 270

159,99 €

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