Nike Air Max 270 női cipő

Heatherf9a6951ee51842f2920e763de161efc9
This is my 5th pair of the 270’s. Love them! Comfortable. True to size and stylish!
Az Air Max 270 stílusos megjelenést, kényelmet és magabiztosságot sugároz. A dizájn az Air Max ikonokból merít ihletet, és a Nike legnagyobb innovációját a nagy méretű, párnázott ablakkal és friss színkavalkáddal emeli ki.
Nike Air Max 270
Az Air Max 270 stílusos megjelenést, kényelmet és magabiztosságot sugároz. A dizájn az Air Max ikonokból merít ihletet, és a Nike legnagyobb innovációját a nagy méretű, párnázott ablakkal és friss színkavalkáddal emeli ki.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4.7 csillag
Heatherf9a6951ee51842f2920e763de161efc9
This is my 5th pair of the 270’s. Love them! Comfortable. True to size and stylish!
Emma34c8f6bcb4184cf4a1ecc61e288cc275
Love them! They are my favorite shoes to wear!
Excellent shoe!
JoshuaW396462137
The shoe fits and looks great! Would recommend this shoe!
Nike Air Max 270