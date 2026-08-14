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Air Jordan Mule golfcipő - Fekete/Fehér/Medium Grey

Air Jordan Mule

Golfcipő

109,99 €
Fekete/Fehér/Medium Grey
Fehér/Varsity Red/Fekete
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Vesd bele magad a meccs előtti és utáni paradicsomba, akár a 19. lyukhoz igyekszel, akár a következő körre készülsz az új Jordan 1 G Mule cipőben. Ez a könnyen használható, szemet gyönyörködtetően furcsa és abszolút időtálló darab a Jordan lényegét és kényelmét kínálja.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér/Medium Grey
  • Stílus: FJ1214-003

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

Vesd bele magad a meccs előtti és utáni paradicsomba, akár a 19. lyukhoz igyekszel, akár a következő körre készülsz az új Jordan 1 G Mule cipőben. Ez a könnyen használható, szemet gyönyörködtetően furcsa és abszolút időtálló darab a Jordan lényegét és kényelmét kínálja.

Papucsstílus

A papucsszerű kialakítás kézhasználat nélkül felvehető, miután lerúgtad a cipődet a parkolóban, vagy egyszerűen csak előkaptad a szekrényből, hogy gyorsan kiugorj a boltba.

Párnázott hab

A lábfejed alatt puha memóriahab található, amely további kényelmet biztosít – ideális a kör előtti ügyintézéshez vagy egy jó teljesítmény utáni pihenéshez.

Bőr cipőnyelv

A műbőrből készült, betoldásokkal ellátott nyelv megkönnyíti a cipő felvételét, és nem csapkod össze-vissza, amikor a klubház felé tartasz. Kényelmes a boka körül, és könnyen tisztítható.

További előnyök

  • A teljes bőrön apró lyukak vannak a jobb szellőzés érdekében.
  • A tapadós külsőtalp nagyszerű tapadást biztosít a pályára vezető és onnan visszafelé tartó úton.

Termékadatok

  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér/Medium Grey
  • Stílus: FJ1214-003

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (173)

4.7 csillag

  • Favorite sneaker ever!

    KimberlyM147332194

    I usually don't like Nike because they are not comfortable on my feet, usually big and bulky, heavy, or too narrow. But these are my favorite sneakers ever. I wear them almost every day, they are perfect for going to pilates to just slide them off. My go to when running errands, can just slip them on and go. I wish they would come out with more lighter colors like white with colored checks, so they can go with more. Since there isn't a women's option, they should make more unisex colors.

  • Mules are the best !!!

    Hal517604722

    These mules are awesome shoes ,I like them so much I have three pairs and plan on a fourth! I normally wear a 10.5 but in Jordans I go up a half size , especially the mules or your heel will be riding on the end of the shoe . So I wear an 11 in these and they are the most comfortable shoe I own .

  • jean-Philippem490234932

    Top 👍 Très confortable. Ne pas hésiter

Air Jordan Mule golfcipő

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

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