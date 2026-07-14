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Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman” cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek - Fekete/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman”

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

149,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

A legendás „fordított Infrared” végre kilépett a történelem homályából, hogy méltó módon ünnepelje az AJ6 35. évfordulóját. Ez a színskála, amelyet korábban a „’99-es Infrared Salesman Sample” néven ismertek egy mintakatalógusból, teljesen újragondolja a klasszikus Jordant a középtalp fordított díszítőelemeivel és a sarokrészen elhelyezett élénk Light Crimson márkajelzéssel.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Light Crimson
  • Stílus: IQ1275-001

Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman”

149,99 €

A legendás „fordított Infrared” végre kilépett a történelem homályából, hogy méltó módon ünnepelje az AJ6 35. évfordulóját. Ez a színskála, amelyet korábban a „’99-es Infrared Salesman Sample” néven ismertek egy mintakatalógusból, teljesen újragondolja a klasszikus Jordant a középtalp fordított díszítőelemeivel és a sarokrészen elhelyezett élénk Light Crimson márkajelzéssel.

Előnyök

  • A Nike Air technológia elnyeli az erőhatásokat, hogy minden egyes lépésed puha legyen.
  • A gumi külső talp fokozza a tapadást és a tartósságot.

Termékadatok

  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Light Crimson
  • Stílus: IQ1275-001

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (16)

5 csillag

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman” cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

Air Jordan 6 Retro „Infrared Salesman”

149,99 €

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