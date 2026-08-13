Air Jordan 4 RM férficipő

New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
Ez a cipő újraálmodja az azonnal felismerhető AJ4-et egy folyamatosan mozgásban lévő élethez. A kényelmet és a tartósságot helyeztük előtérbe, miközben megtartottuk az általad kedvelt, hagyományos megjelenést. A sarokban lévő Max Air minden lépésedet kipárnázza, míg a felsőrész elemei – például a szárny, a fűzőlyuk és a sarok – erős, rugalmas rögzítőrendszerben egyesülnek, amely körülöleli a cipőt, masszívabbá téve azt a mindennapi ingázáshoz.
Air Jordan 4 RM
Ez a cipő újraálmodja az azonnal felismerhető AJ4-et egy folyamatosan mozgásban lévő élethez. A kényelmet és a tartósságot helyeztük előtérbe, miközben megtartottuk az általad kedvelt, hagyományos megjelenést. A sarokban lévő Max Air minden lépésedet kipárnázza, míg a felsőrész elemei – például a szárny, a fűzőlyuk és a sarok – erős, rugalmas rögzítőrendszerben egyesülnek, amely körülöleli a cipőt, masszívabbá téve azt a mindennapi ingázáshoz.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4.7 csillag
New Kicks
eric235974015
Got them in yesterday, gotta say I’m impressed by the design up front and color/material… can’t wait to break them in today
High quality materials, subtle good looks.
TimothyB508546289
Very comfortable shoe, high quality grades of leather in different places. Even the synthetic fabrics are nice and comfy, namely around the ankle area. A little stiff at first as real leather usually is, but they didn't take long to break in. I wish they'd shrink down the shoehorn on the back of the regular AJ4 like this so it's not constantly scraping my achilles.
Work for what I need
RobertE173844184
I bought these shoes as a coaching shoe that was intended to be a little plain and not too flashy so they’d go with golf pants or slacks. They will. They’re pretty comfy other than the tongue. I wear them loose and untied so the tongue kept rolling on me. Now that I’ve worn them for a few hours, the tongue is staying put. So far, I like the looks of them and hope to be flying in from the free throw line soon!
Air Jordan 4 RM