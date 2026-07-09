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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE női cipő - Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Női cipő

149,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Az Air Jordan 1 Mid nagypályás stílust és elsőrangú kényelmet ad az ikonikus megjelenéshez. Air-Sole egysége biztosítja a párnázást kosarazás közben, a párnázott szár pedig tartást kínál.


  • Megjelenített szín: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Stílus: IO0760-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

Az Air Jordan 1 Mid nagypályás stílust és elsőrangú kényelmet ad az ikonikus megjelenéshez. Air-Sole egysége biztosítja a párnázást kosarazás közben, a párnázott szár pedig tartást kínál.

Előnyök

  • Bőr felsőrész a tartósság és a struktúra érdekében.
  • A beágyazott Nike Air-Sole egység könnyű párnázást kínál.
  • A külsőtalpban lévő gumi biztosítja a megszokott tapadást.

Termékadatok

  • Wings-logó a száron
  • Jumpman-logó a nyelven
  • Megjelenített szín: Off Noir/Chalk/Pearl White/Chalk
  • Stílus: IO0760-001

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (1)

5 csillag

  • Faded noir

    Ladedahl

    I really love all the details on my new Jordan’s. I purchase the faded noir. I’ve been hunting for a pair of Nikes to wear with more natural colors, esp black. These aren’t super harsh dark black so they go better with my fair and freckle filled body color. lol. I love Jordan’s. And they included gold embellishments and a cute little tassel. I would buy any shoe that comes with a little extra accessory, hint hint. I am in between 7/7.5 and always size to 7.5 with Jordans because the toe bed is very sturdy and I feel I need a little more toe room because of it! That and running shoes always 7.5.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE női cipő

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

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