Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Fekete feketével! Ebben az AJ1 cipőben a bőr, a hasított bőr és a textil keveredik a felsőrészen a vagány, egyszínű megjelenés jegyében. A kényelmes párnázás tökéletes a felfedezéshez – lássuk, te milyen mókás dolgokra lelsz!
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Fekete feketével! Ebben az AJ1 cipőben a bőr, a hasított bőr és a textil keveredik a felsőrészen a vagány, egyszínű megjelenés jegyében. A kényelmes párnázás tökéletes a felfedezéshez – lássuk, te milyen mókás dolgokra lelsz!
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4 csillag
GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Loving the black right sneaker
Daisy521441947
I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft