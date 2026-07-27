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Air Jordan 1 Low SE cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek - Game Royal/Fekete/Fekete/Bright Mango

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

30% kedvezmény
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ikonikus, tartós megjelenés. Ez az AJ1 az eredeti modell klasszikus stílusát prémium anyagokkal kombinálja, hogy egész nap mozgásban maradhass.


  • Megjelenített szín: Game Royal/Fekete/Fekete/Bright Mango
  • Stílus: II1249-400

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% kedvezmény

Ikonikus, tartós megjelenés. Ez az AJ1 az eredeti modell klasszikus stílusát prémium anyagokkal kombinálja, hogy egész nap mozgásban maradhass.

A termék előnyei

  • Bőr felsőrész a tartósság és a struktúra érdekében.
  • A beágyazott Nike Air-Sole egység könnyű párnázást kínál.
  • A külsőtalpban lévő gumi biztosítja a megszokott tapadást.

Termékadatok

  • Megjelenített szín: Game Royal/Fekete/Fekete/Bright Mango
  • Stílus: II1249-400

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (1)

5 csillag

  • SepeedehS979715804

    I got these for my 9 year old and he was very impressed with the colors. He loves the shine on the shoe.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% kedvezmény

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