Air Jordan 1 Low SE cipő nagyobb gyerekeknek

SepeedehS979715804
I got these for my 9 year old and he was very impressed with the colors. He loves the shine on the shoe.
Ikonikus, tartós megjelenés. Ez az AJ1 az eredeti modell klasszikus stílusát prémium anyagokkal kombinálja, hogy egész nap mozgásban maradhass.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Ikonikus, tartós megjelenés. Ez az AJ1 az eredeti modell klasszikus stílusát prémium anyagokkal kombinálja, hogy egész nap mozgásban maradhass.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
5 csillag
SepeedehS979715804
I got these for my 9 year old and he was very impressed with the colors. He loves the shine on the shoe.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE