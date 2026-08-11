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Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make női cipő - Light Orewood Brown/Fekete/Steam/Fehér

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

Női cipő

144,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

A legújabb Method of Make sorozatunkban az azonnal felismerhető AJ1 Low modellt ötvözzük a komoly technikai futócipők stílusával. A textilpanelekkel ellátott luxusminőségű bőr és a felsőrészen elhelyezett kockás minta réteges kialakítást eredményez. A fémes Nike Swoosh logó legfelelül helyezkedik el, és tökéletessé teszi a 2000-es évek futóstílusát.


  • Megjelenített szín: Light Orewood Brown/Fekete/Steam/Fehér
  • Stílus: IW2026-110

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

144,99 €

A legújabb Method of Make sorozatunkban az azonnal felismerhető AJ1 Low modellt ötvözzük a komoly technikai futócipők stílusával. A textilpanelekkel ellátott luxusminőségű bőr és a felsőrészen elhelyezett kockás minta réteges kialakítást eredményez. A fémes Nike Swoosh logó legfelelül helyezkedik el, és tökéletessé teszi a 2000-es évek futóstílusát.

Előnyök

  • A bőr és a műbőr tartósságot és struktúrát nyújt.
  • A Nike Air technológia elnyeli az erőhatásokat, hogy minden egyes lépésed puha legyen.
  • A hab középtalp könnyű párnázást biztosít.
  • Gumi külsőtalp gondoskodik a tartós tapadásról.

Termékadatok

  • Kockás minta a felsőrészen
  • Wings-embléma a saroknál
  • Jumpman-logó a nyelven
  • Alacsony szár
  • Megjelenített szín: Light Orewood Brown/Fekete/Steam/Fehér
  • Stílus: IW2026-110

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (3)

4.7 csillag

  • Knezevic

    Toppp💪💪💪💪 Fantastische Sneaker!! Super! Erstklassiges Material.

  • I like them but ...

    trixmix

    I like them but the kiltie on the right shoe always ends up on the side when playing golf due to rotation on the swing. I wish it could STAY PUT because the actual shoe looks great and feels great.

  • Unique.

    BernieD397273787

    In love with this pair. It’s unique and the design is pleasing to the eyes. I normally wear a size 9 for other Nike shoe products but I size down to women’s 8.5 when it comes to Jordans.

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make női cipő

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

144,99 €

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