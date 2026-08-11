Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make női cipő

Knezevic
Toppp💪💪💪💪 Fantastische Sneaker!! Super! Erstklassiges Material.
A legújabb Method of Make sorozatunkban az azonnal felismerhető AJ1 Low modellt ötvözzük a komoly technikai futócipők stílusával. A textilpanelekkel ellátott luxusminőségű bőr és a felsőrészen elhelyezett kockás minta réteges kialakítást eredményez. A fémes Nike Swoosh logó legfelelül helyezkedik el, és tökéletessé teszi a 2000-es évek futóstílusát.
Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make
A legújabb Method of Make sorozatunkban az azonnal felismerhető AJ1 Low modellt ötvözzük a komoly technikai futócipők stílusával. A textilpanelekkel ellátott luxusminőségű bőr és a felsőrészen elhelyezett kockás minta réteges kialakítást eredményez. A fémes Nike Swoosh logó legfelelül helyezkedik el, és tökéletessé teszi a 2000-es évek futóstílusát.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4.7 csillag
Knezevic
Toppp💪💪💪💪 Fantastische Sneaker!! Super! Erstklassiges Material.
I like them but ...
trixmix
I like them but the kiltie on the right shoe always ends up on the side when playing golf due to rotation on the swing. I wish it could STAY PUT because the actual shoe looks great and feels great.
Unique.
BernieD397273787
In love with this pair. It’s unique and the design is pleasing to the eyes. I normally wear a size 9 for other Nike shoe products but I size down to women’s 8.5 when it comes to Jordans.
Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make