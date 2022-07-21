Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      Nike Air Force 1 Luxe

      Férficipő

      149,99 EUR

      Nagyra értékelt

      A precízen megmunkált Nike Air Force 1 Luxe megújítja a kosaras ikont. A felsőrészen található friss bőr tökéletes csillogást eredményez. A középtalp mentén végighúzódó öltés kézműves stílust kölcsönöz, a külső talp strapabíró mintázata pedig kedvenc városi magas szárú cipőd előtt tiszteleg.

      • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Bucktan/Gum Yellow/Fekete
      • Stílus: DB4109-001

      Ingyenes kiszállítás és visszaküldés

      Nike-tagságodhoz ingyenes normál kiszállítás jár.

      Értékelések (41)

      4.5 Csillagok

      • Ran half a size large, otherwise fantastic

        Tarik399726698 - 2022. júl. 21.

        I originally ordered these in 12M, and had to downsize to 11.5M's because my heel kept slipping a little bit. I love these AF1s. They're the only silhouette of shoe I can wear all day without tiring, and I ended up buying these in every color to wear for the next year. Only real issue has been trying to sync up with re-stocks.

      • Best AF1s

        15037860987 - 2022. jún. 21.

        I've had several AF1s over the past 15 years and these are definitely the most durable - primarily because of the thick/heavy outsole. Yes, these do feel like SNKRS on the top and boots on the bottom. I would say the outsoles are the worst part of AF1s, I can never keep them firm enough to continue wearing without squeaking. These won't have that issue.

      • Pas top

        mendirn - 2022. márc. 04.

        Belles mais trop lourdes 750 gr pour du 45,5 par chaussures j'ai du les retourner ça fatigue de les porter