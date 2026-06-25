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Nike AeroSwift „Keely Hodgkinson” Dri-FIT ADV rövidített női futótrikó - Thunder Blue/Linen

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike AeroSwift „Keely Hodgkinson”

Dri-FIT ADV rövidített női futótrikó

69,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató
A promóciók és kedvezmények erre a termékre nem vonatkoznak.

Ezt a testhezálló felsőt aranyszínű díszítéssel láttuk el, hogy Keely Hodgkinson érmek iránti elszántsága előtt tisztelegjünk. Versenyre készült, továbbfejlesztett izzadságelvezető technológiával és süllyesztett zsebekkel rendelkezik, melyekben elfér a nasid. A rugalmas, bordázott anyag selymesen sima béléssel és rugalmas szegéllyel rendelkezik, így a rajttól a célig stabil, kényelmes illeszkedést biztosít.


  • Megjelenített szín: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Stílus: IM7561-437

Nike AeroSwift „Keely Hodgkinson”

69,99 €

Ezt a testhezálló felsőt aranyszínű díszítéssel láttuk el, hogy Keely Hodgkinson érmek iránti elszántsága előtt tisztelegjünk. Versenyre készült, továbbfejlesztett izzadságelvezető technológiával és süllyesztett zsebekkel rendelkezik, melyekben elfér a nasid. A rugalmas, bordázott anyag selymesen sima béléssel és rugalmas szegéllyel rendelkezik, így a rajttól a célig stabil, kényelmes illeszkedést biztosít.

Előnyök

  • A Nike Dri-FIT ADV technológia a nedvességelvezető anyagot továbbfejlesztett szerkezettel és jellemzőkkel párosítja, így szárazon tart, és gondoskodik a kényelmedről.
  • A hátsó süllyesztett zsebekben könnyedén elférnek az energiazselék.

Termékadatok

  • Nem fényvisszaverő Swoosh logók
  • Fő alkotórész: 89% poliészter/11% spandex. Bélés: 88% poliészter/12% spandex.
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Thunder Blue/Linen
  • Stílus: IM7561-437

Méret és fazon

    • A modell mérete: S, magassága: 178 cm
    • Szűkített fazon: formatervezett és testhezálló
  • Méretezési útmutató

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (1)

5 csillag

  • Perfect race top, highly recommended

    Anonyma

    Awesome shirt, body hugging but not too tight, bit stretchy but not too much. Not see through, light, but not too thin. I like that this top does not have a built in bra. Plus it has slim pockets for gel and does not ride up. Perfect top for my next marathon, will buy the black one, too. I bought my usual size S and it fits perfectly, it’s true to size in my opinion. Btw: this green is such a cool color, waiting for the whole Illusion green Aeroswift line launching in Europe (looking at you Nike…!). Big love, Highly recommended👍

Nike AeroSwift „Keely Hodgkinson” Dri-FIT ADV rövidített női futótrikó

Nike AeroSwift „Keely Hodgkinson”

69,99 €

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