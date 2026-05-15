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Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV női futódressz - Fehér/Fekete

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike AeroSwift

Dri-FIT ADV női futódressz

84,99 €
Fehér/Fekete
Fekete/Fehér
Barely Green/Fekete
Laser Orange/Fekete
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminum/Atomic Pink
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ez a termék 100%-ban újrahasznosított poliészterszálak felhasználásával készült.

A versenyekre tervezett AeroSwift dressz akkor is szárazon tart és hűsít, amikor fokozódik a nyomás. Könnyű, izzadságelvezető anyagát perforált részekkel láttuk el, hogy a rajttól a célig kiváló légáramlást biztosítson.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fekete
  • Stílus: IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

A versenyekre tervezett AeroSwift dressz akkor is szárazon tart és hűsít, amikor fokozódik a nyomás. Könnyű, izzadságelvezető anyagát perforált részekkel láttuk el, hogy a rajttól a célig kiváló légáramlást biztosítson.

Előnyök

  • A Nike Dri-FIT ADV továbbfejlesztett hűtő és légáteresztő zónákkal javítja az izzadságelvezető anyagot, így biztosít száraz és kényelmes viseletet.
  • A nyak és a karnyílások ragasztott varratai sima, kényelmes érzetet és korlátlan mozgást biztosítanak.
  • A szellőzőlyukak fokozzák a hűtést az izzadásra hajlamos területeken.
  • A karcsúsított fazon testhez simuló érzést nyújt.

Termékadatok

  • Swoosh logók
  • 100% poliészter
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fehér/Fekete
  • Stílus: IF1252-100

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (21)

5 csillag

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV női futódressz

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

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