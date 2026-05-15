Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV női futódressz

Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.