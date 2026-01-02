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Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Storm-FIT női futókabát - Fekete/Fekete

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Storm-FIT női futókabát

234,99 €
Fekete/Fekete
Barely Green/Fekete
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ez a termék legalább 50%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

Ne hagyd, hogy a zord időjárás megállítson! Ezt a bő szabású, könnyű kabátot szél- és vízálló technológiával terveztük, hogy kényelmesen és szárazon tartson. Az igény szerinti légáteresztés optimális szellőzést biztosít, így hűs és friss érzetet nyújt – a megtett kilométerektől vagy az évszaktól függetlenül. Ha pedig ledobnál egy réteget, csomagold bele a kabátot a saját zsebébe a kompakt tárolás érdekében.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete
  • Stílus: FZ3396-010

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

Ne hagyd, hogy a zord időjárás megállítson! Ezt a bő szabású, könnyű kabátot szél- és vízálló technológiával terveztük, hogy kényelmesen és szárazon tartson. Az igény szerinti légáteresztés optimális szellőzést biztosít, így hűs és friss érzetet nyújt – a megtett kilométerektől vagy az évszaktól függetlenül. Ha pedig ledobnál egy réteget, csomagold bele a kabátot a saját zsebébe a kompakt tárolás érdekében.

Légy izzadásra kész

A Nike Aerogami technológia igény szerinti légáramlást hoz létre apró szárnyas szellőzőnyílásokkal, amelyek az izzadság felgyülemlésekor kinyílnak, az izzadság elpárolgásakor pedig bezáródnak, így segít tartósan száraz és kényelmes viseletet biztosítani.

Állj készen minden időjárásra

A Nike Storm-FIT anyag a szélnek és a nedvességnek is ellenáll, így zord időben is kényelmes viselet.

Élvezd a biztonságot

A galléron, a kapucnin és a mandzsettán lévő zsinórokkal testreszabhatod az illeszkedést. A kapucnit a hátulján található hurokkal rögzítheted, amikor nem használod.

További előnyök

  • A mandzsetták belsejében lévő puha, elasztikus anyag segít megakadályozni a bőr kidörzsölését.
  • A cipzáras hálós zsebek tárolási lehetőséget biztosítanak.

Termékadatok

  • Fő alkotórész: 100% poliészter. Háló: 82% poliészter/18% spandex.
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete
  • Stílus: FZ3396-010

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (2)

4.5 csillag

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Storm-FIT női futókabát

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

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