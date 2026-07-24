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ACG Zegama Trail női terepfutócipő - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Fekete

ACG Zegama Trail

Női terepfutócipő

169,99 €
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Fekete
Ghost/Sea Glass/Smoke Grey/Cement Grey
Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Fekete/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Barely Green/Tattoo/Silver Lilac
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Fekete/Black Spruce
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató
  • Megjelenített szín: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Fekete
  • Stílus: HV8115-103

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Egy megbízható terepfutócipő elfoglalja méltó helyét az ACG-nél. És néhány minden körülményhez megfelelő fejlesztéssel érkezik. A könnyű és ultrapárnázott ACG Zegama ötvözi a tapadást és a lábujjaidnak biztosított több helyet, hogy tartós kényelmet és irányítást biztosítson a zord terepen. Meredek emelkedők, hajtűkanyarok, húzós lejtők – a Zegama mindent megbír. És te?

Rétegelt párnázás

A megújult középtalp több ultrakönnyű ZoomX habot helyez közvetlenül a talp alá a maximális párnázás érdekében. A Cushlon 3.0 habréteg védelmet nyújt az ütközések ellen, kényelmet és stabilitást biztosítva az egyenetlen terepen.

A mozgás szabadsága

A célzottan terepfutáshoz tervezett, tágasabb elülső lábfej- és lábujjrészben jobban szétterülhet a lábfejed, hogy nehéz terepen is nagyobb stabilitással haladhass.

Továbbfejlesztett bokarész

A továbbfejlesztett bokarész rugalmas anyagának köszönhetően jobban illeszkedik a sarok köré, így távol tartja a terepen felgyülemlett szennyeződéseket.

Megbízható tapadás, csúcsirányítás

A Traction Lug technológiával ellátott, megbízható Vibram® MegaGrip külsőtalp páratlan tapadást biztosít a változó terepen.

További előnyök

A könnyű és tartós, hűsítő hálós felsőrész a legkeményebb terepen is megállja a helyét.

Termékadatok

  • Súly: kb. 271 g (39-es női méret)
  • Ejtés saroktól lábujjig: 4 mm
  • Megjelenített szín: Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Fekete
  • Stílus: HV8115-103

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (22)

4.7 csillag

  • W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe

    Zee

    The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Trail Shoes

    Lex

    These are very comfortable. I like how my feet don’t feel cramped when using them. It is true to size. It is very cushioned and has good support.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pretty solid

    Akc14

    This is a pretty solid shoe! I normally size up 1/2 a size (im an 8.5 but usually get a 9) when it comes to running shoes but I feel as if you can stick to your normal size. Theres a lot ankle support which is really nice when you’re running on some uneven surfaces (on trails). The opening isn’t restrictive either.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

ACG Zegama Trail női terepfutócipő

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Könyörtelen kényelem. Puha cipő kemény terepre.

Ehhez tervezve

Terepfutás

Terep

Erősen technikás

Párnázás

Maximális

A cipő súlya

Súly: kb. 271 g (39-es női méret)

Ejtés saroktól lábujjig

4 mm

Technológiai részletek

A cipő súlya

Súly: kb. 271 g (39-es női méret)

Ejtés saroktól lábujjig

4 mm

Technológiák

ZoomX hab, Cushlon 3.0 hab és Vibram® MegaGrip

Teljesítményfokozó jellemzők

  • Rétegelt párnázás

    A megújult középtalp több ultrakönnyű ZoomX habot helyez közvetlenül a talp alá a maximális párnázás érdekében. A Cushlon 3.0 habréteg védelmet nyújt az ütközések ellen, kényelmet és stabilitást biztosítva az egyenetlen terepen.

  • A mozgás szabadsága

    A célzottan terepfutáshoz tervezett, tágasabb elülső lábfej- és lábujjrészben jobban szétterülhet a lábfejed, hogy nehéz terepen is nagyobb stabilitással haladhass.

  • Továbbfejlesztett bokarész

    A továbbfejlesztett bokarész rugalmas anyagának köszönhetően jobban illeszkedik a sarok köré, így távol tartja a kavicsokat.

  • Megbízható tapadás, csúcsirányítás

    A Traction Lug technológiával ellátott, megbízható Vibram® MegaGrip külsőtalp páratlan tapadást biztosít a változó terepen.

Addie Bracy

„A párnázás nagyvonalú, de nem túl puha. Ugyanolyan megbízható, mint a merevebb verziók. A merevség és a puhaság tökéletes elegye.”

Addie Bracy

ACG-sportoló, az Év Hegyi Futója cím háromszoros nyertes az USA-ban

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