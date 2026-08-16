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ACG Zegama Hike férfi túracipő - Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown

ACG Zegama Hike

Férfi túracipő

179,99 €
Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
British Khaki/Linen/Light Crimson/British Khaki
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Cream II
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Változtasd a kíméletlen emelkedőket felszabadító panorámás élménnyé. A Zegama Hike a megbízható túratárs, aki elkísér. Minden körülményhez alkalmas technológiával felszerelt, könnyű, rendkívül jól párnázott középtalpja a jó tapadást biztosító Vibram® MegaGrip mintázattal kombinálva maximális kényelmet és irányítást biztosít. A bő kialakítás és a szélesebb külső talp stabil alapot biztosít, hogy megbirkózhass a zord, változatos tereppel.


  • Megjelenített szín: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Stílus: IO7854-100

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

AZ ACG HIKE LEGJOBB HEGYI CIPŐJE.

Változtasd a kíméletlen emelkedőket felszabadító panorámás élménnyé. A Zegama Hike a megbízható túratárs, aki elkísér. Minden körülményhez alkalmas technológiával felszerelt, könnyű, rendkívül jól párnázott középtalpja a jó tapadást biztosító Vibram® MegaGrip mintázattal kombinálva maximális kényelmet és irányítást biztosít. A bő kialakítás és a szélesebb külső talp stabil alapot biztosít, hogy megbirkózhass a zord, változatos tereppel.

Rétegelt párnázás

Az innovatív középtalpban az ultrakönnyű ZoomX hab közvetlenül a talpad alatt helyezkedik el, hogy maximális párnázást biztosítson. A keményebb habréteg védelmet nyújt az ütközések ellen, kényelmet és stabilitást biztosítva a tagolt, egyenetlen terepen.

Megbízható tapadás

A Traction Lug technológiával ellátott, megbízható Vibram® MegaGrip külsőtalp páratlan tapadást biztosít a változó terepen.

Stabil tartás

Akár felfelé, akár lefelé mész az ösvényen, a sarokpánt úgy van kialakítva, hogy a cipőben tartson. A szélesebb külső talp stabil alapot biztosít, miközben változatos terepen haladsz.

Kényelmes illeszkedés

Hosszabb távokon a lábfejed megdagadhat, ezért a meghosszabbított fűzőlyukak könnyen állítható illeszkedést biztosítanak, hogy a túra végéig kényelmes viselet legyen.

További előnyök

  • A szellőző textil felsőrész könnyű a hosszú túrákhoz, és tartós, hogy ellenálljon a nehéz terepnek.
  • A puha és rugalmas bokaszegély távol tartja a terep szennyeződéseit.

Termékadatok

  • Hurkok a saroknál és a cipőnyelven
  • 44-es férfiméret: 425 g
  • Talpvastagság: 32 mm (sarok)/28 mm (elülső rész)
  • Lejtés/ejtés saroktól lábujjig: 4 mm
  • Talpminta magassága: 5 mm
  • Megjelenített szín: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Stílus: IO7854-100

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (42)

4.7 csillag

  • I’m love in it worth waiting for 2 years after mountain fly 2 💗

    JayanthReddy91433770

    When it’s ACG u know that every product that comes from this brand is just peaks not with just comfort the style curves this is what a guy needs when he likes hiking good looking with comfort from being fan of mountain fly 1,2 to this I’m just speechless cloth they used is aww man that’s so soft I’m so love I’m so addictive now the comfort they are providing god 🙂‍↕️ wish they will keep limited stock for this hope people won’t find like this so I could just show off everyone 😏 I’m gonna grab another pair to just in case for future 😝 im sharing the pictures of mountain fly 2 every ACG fans would know it if I’m saying this for 2 long years I never regreted of buying replacing it with another. Trust me will be back soon with this pair with brand new pics will share it …

  • Ottimo prodotto

    Guido370997321

    Non le toglierei più dai piedi veramente comodissime ottimo prodotto

  • WIDE!!! Not your usual narrow Nike shoe

    ScottD210482942

    Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!

ACG Zegama Hike férfi túracipő

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

Gyorsaságra tervezett terepfutócipő ihlette sziklaszilárd, könnyű túrabakancs.

Ehhez tervezve

Túrázás

Terep

Egyenetlen

Párnázás

Maximális

A cipő súlya

Kb. 425g (44-es férfi méret)

Teljesítményfokozó jellemzők

  • Könnyű párnázás

    Az innovatív középtalpban az ultrakönnyű ZoomX hab közvetlenül a talpad alatt helyezkedik el, hogy maximális párnázást biztosítson. A keményebb habréteg védelmet nyújt az ütközések ellen, kényelmet és stabilitást biztosítva a tagolt, egyenetlen terepen.

  • Megbízható tapadás

    A Traction Lug technológiával ellátott, megbízható Vibram® MegaGrip külsőtalp páratlan tapadást biztosít a változó terepen.

  • Stabil tartás

    Akár felfelé, akár lefelé mész az ösvényen, a sarokpánt úgy van kialakítva, hogy a cipőben tartson. A szélesebb külsőtalp stabil alapot biztosít, miközben változatos terepen haladsz.

  • Kényelmes illeszkedés

    Hosszabb távokon a lábfejed megdagadhat, ezért a meghosszabbított fűzőlyukak könnyen állítható illeszkedést biztosítanak, hogy a túra végéig kényelmes viselet legyen.

Tedd teljessé a megjelenésed