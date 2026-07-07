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Nike ACG „Trailwind” Storm-FIT ADV vízhatlan férfinadrág - Fekete/Summit White

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike ACG „Trailwind”

Storm-FIT ADV vízhatlan férfinadrág

139,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ez a termék legalább 75%-ban újrahasznosított nejlon szálakból készült

Szél fúj az arcodba, és a cipőd megcsúszik a sárban – de legalább száraz a lábad. Ultrakönnyű, szélálló és vízhatlan technológiával készült nejlonanyagot használtunk, így ez a nadrág bármilyen időjárásra készen áll. Ha pedig enyhül az idő, egyetlen mozdulattal elcsomagolható a saját kis zsebébe.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9697-010

Nike ACG „Trailwind”

139,99 €

Szél fúj az arcodba, és a cipőd megcsúszik a sárban – de legalább száraz a lábad. Ultrakönnyű, szélálló és vízhatlan technológiával készült nejlonanyagot használtunk, így ez a nadrág bármilyen időjárásra készen áll. Ha pedig enyhül az idő, egyetlen mozdulattal elcsomagolható a saját kis zsebébe.

Minden időjáráshoz alkalmas

A Nike Storm-FIT ADV megoldása a szél- és vízálló anyagot továbbgondolt szerkezettel és jellemzőkkel ötvözi, így zord időben is kényelmet biztosít. Ennek a szuperkönnyű nejlonnadrágnak a varratai le vannak szigetelve, hogy szárazon tartsanak.

Összecsomagolható kialakítás

A nadrág egy mozdulattal összehajtható és a hátsó zsebébe rejthető, ha le szeretnél venni egy réteget. Amikor viseled, ugyanebbe a hátsó zsebbe a legtöbb telefon is kényelmesen belefér.

Termékadatok

  • Fő alkotórész: 100% nejlon. Háló: 82% poliészter/18% spandex.
  • Normál fazon
  • Állítható cipzárak a mandzsettáknál
  • Hátsó zseb
  • Fényvisszaverő ACG és Swoosh logók
  • Nem használható személyi védőfelszerelésként (PPE)
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9697-010

Méret és fazon

    • A férfi modell M-es méretet visel, és 180 cm magas
    • Normál fazon: könnyed és hagyományos
    • Teljes hossz: a boka alá ér
  • Méretezési útmutató

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • A Nike termékek újrahasznosított nejlon anyaga különböző helyekről származik, beleértve az újrahasznosított szőnyeget és a használt halászhálókat. A nejlont megtisztítják, kiválogatják, és kémiai vagy mechanikai újrahasznosítási eljárások révén pelletekké alakítják, így új, újrahasznosított nejlon szálakat hoznak létre.
    • Az újrahasznosított nejlon anyagokat tartalmazó ruhadarabok akár 50%-kal csökkentik a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan gyártott nejlonhoz képest.

Értékelések (25)

4.4 csillag

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG „Trailwind” Storm-FIT ADV vízhatlan férfinadrág

Nike ACG „Trailwind”

139,99 €

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