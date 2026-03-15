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Nike ACG „Magic Hour” Dri-FIT kapucnis férfipulóver terepfutáshoz - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG „Magic Hour”

Dri-FIT kapucnis férfipulóver terepfutáshoz

79,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Lehet, hogy futás közben elég meleged van, de mi a helyzet a futás kezdetén és végén? Ez a kapucnis pulóver bő szabású, így könnyedén rétegezheted. Az izzadságelvezető anyag pedig kényelmes viseletet biztosít.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9667-323

Nike ACG „Magic Hour”

79,99 €

Lehet, hogy futás közben elég meleged van, de mi a helyzet a futás kezdetén és végén? Ez a kapucnis pulóver bő szabású, így könnyedén rétegezheted. Az izzadságelvezető anyag pedig kényelmes viseletet biztosít.

Előnyök

  • A Nike Dri-FIT technológiával készült anyag elvezeti az izzadságot a bőrről, így elősegíti a gyors elpárolgást, és száraz, kényelmes viseletet biztosít.
  • A könnyű, bolyhosított polár puha és jól szellőzik.

Termékadatok

  • Fő alkotórész: 54% poliészter/46% pamut. Kapucnibélés: 100% pamut.
  • Fényvisszaverő Nike ACG és Nike Swoosh logó
  • Nem használható személyi védőfelszerelésként
  • Kenguruzseb
  • Bordázott szegély és mandzsetták
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9667-323

Méret és fazon

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (2)

4 csillag

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Nike ACG „Magic Hour” Dri-FIT kapucnis férfipulóver terepfutáshoz

Nike ACG „Magic Hour”

79,99 €

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