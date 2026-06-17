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Nike ACG Dri-FIT magas derekú 7/8-os női futóleggings terepfutáshoz - Fekete/Summit White

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike ACG

Dri-FIT 7/8-os, magas derekú női futóleggings terepre

94,99 €
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ez a termék legalább 50%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

Azt beszélik, hogy a terepfutáshoz zsebekre van szükség – vajon nyolc elég lesz? A különböző méretű és formájú, részben cipzáras zsebekkel szabadon koncentrálhatsz a terepre. A derékpánt húzózsinórjával beállíthatod az illeszkedést, a légáteresztő anyag pedig segít, hogy kényelmesen érezd magad, miközben egyre több kilométert teszel meg.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9645-010

Nike ACG

94,99 €

Azt beszélik, hogy a terepfutáshoz zsebekre van szükség – vajon nyolc elég lesz? A különböző méretű és formájú, részben cipzáras zsebekkel szabadon koncentrálhatsz a terepre. A derékpánt húzózsinórjával beállíthatod az illeszkedést, a légáteresztő anyag pedig segít, hogy kényelmesen érezd magad, miközben egyre több kilométert teszel meg.

Száraz viselet

A sima és rugalmas anyag Nike Dri-FIT technológiája elvezeti az izzadságot a bőrről, így elősegíti a gyors elpárologtatást, és száraz, kényelmes viseletet biztosít.

Maradj felkészült

A két hálós, süllyesztett oldalzseb és egy cipzáras hátsó zseb is tárolási lehetőséget biztosít, amely elég nagy ahhoz, hogy a legtöbb telefon elférjen benne. Ezenfelül a derékrész öt hálós zsebében elférnek a túrázáshoz nélkülözhetetlen dolgaid, például az energiagélek és az ajakbalzsam.

Termékadatok

  • Fő alkotórész/bélés: 75% poliészter/25% spandex. Háló: 81% nejlon/19% spandex.
  • Húzózsinór a derékrészen
  • Fényvisszaverő ACG és Swoosh logó
  • Nem használható személyi védőfelszerelésként
  • Szűkített fazon
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9645-010

Méret és fazon

    • A modell mérete: S, magassága: 178 cm
    • Szűkített fazon: formatervezett és testhezálló
    • Közepes tartás: mint egy szoros fogás, amely mindent a helyén tart
    • 7/8-os hossz: bokáig ér
    • Magas derekszabás: a derék természetes vonaláig vagy még feljebb ér, így jobban takar.
  • Méretezési útmutató

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (26)

4.8 csillag

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Tolle Tights

    SophieK184449951

    Sehr angenehmer Stoff und viel Platz und perfekt auch für längere Trailläufe bis hin zum Halbmarathon

Nike ACG Dri-FIT magas derekú 7/8-os női futóleggings terepfutáshoz

Nike ACG

94,99 €

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