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Nike ACG Dri-FIT 10 cm-es, magas derekú női terepfutó-rövidnadrág - Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike ACG

Dri-FIT 10 cm-es, magas derekú női terepfutó-rövidnadrág

69,99 €
Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
Fekete/Summit White
Méret kiválasztásaMéretezési útmutató

Ez a termék legalább 50%-ban újrahasznosított poliészter szálakból készült.

Állítólag a terepfutáshoz jól jönnek a zsebek – nyolc elég lesz? A különböző méretű és formájú, részben cipzáras zsebekkel szabadon koncentrálhatsz a terepre. Az izzadságelvezető anyag hosszú kilométereken át is mindvégig kényelmes.


  • Megjelenített szín: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9643-004

Nike ACG

69,99 €

Állítólag a terepfutáshoz jól jönnek a zsebek – nyolc elég lesz? A különböző méretű és formájú, részben cipzáras zsebekkel szabadon koncentrálhatsz a terepre. Az izzadságelvezető anyag hosszú kilométereken át is mindvégig kényelmes.

Száraz viselet

A sima és rugalmas anyag Nike Dri-FIT technológiája elvezeti az izzadságot a bőrről, így elősegíti a gyors elpárologtatást, és száraz, kényelmes viseletet biztosít.

Maradj felkészült

A két hálós, süllyesztett oldalzseb és egy cipzáras hátsó zseb is tárolási lehetőséget biztosít, amely elég nagy ahhoz, hogy a legtöbb telefon elférjen benne. Ezenfelül a derékrész öt hálós zsebében elférnek a túrázáshoz nélkülözhetetlen dolgaid, például az energiagélek és az ajakbalzsam. A hátsó rugalmas hurokban a túrabotjaidat vagy a külső rétegedet is egyszerűen magaddal viheted.

Termékadatok

  • Fő alkotórész/betoldás bélése: 75% poliészter/25% spandex. Háló: 81% nejlon/19% spandex.
  • Húzózsinór a derékrészen
  • Szűkített fazon
  • Fényvisszaverő ACG és Swoosh logó
  • Nem használható személyi védőfelszerelésként (PPE)
  • Gépben mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stílus: IO9643-004

Méret és fazon

    • Szűkített fazon: formatervezett és testhezálló
    • Közepes tartás: mint egy szoros fogás, amely mindent a helyén tart
    • Középmagas derékszabás: épp a derék természetes vonala alatt ér véget (a törzs legkeskenyebb részénél)
  • Méretezési útmutató

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Hogyan készült?

    • Az újrahasznosított poliészterből készült Nike termékekhez újrahasznosított műanyag palackokat használtunk, amelyeket megtisztítottunk, összeaprítottunk és pelletekké alakítottunk át. A pelletekből új, kiváló minőségű fonalat készítünk, amely csúcsteljesítményt biztosít termékeinknek, és kevésbé terheli a környezetet.
    • A hulladékmennyiség csökkentése mellett az újrahasznosított poliészter akár 30%-kal csökkenti a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az újonnan előállított poliészterhez képest. A Nike évente átlagosan 1 milliárd műanyag palackot tüntet el a szeméttelepekről és a vízi utakról.

Értékelések (9)

2.4 csillag

  • Shorts don’t stay put on my thighs

    KylieJ983766896

    I am pretty disappointed in these shorts. I love all of the pockets but they ride up a ton and I find myself constantly adjusting them. If you have a short torso like me they’ll likely be VERY high rise.

  • Go up a size they are perfect.

    zuleikaf197283092

    My favorite do anything short. I dont like leggings. I live in a town in CA where everyone is in them. I get too hot in them. I also do want to carry a purse. I can put anything I need in these shorts. In the morning its cold and I leave the house with my running jacket and just strap it in behind me when I'm done with it. I bought one in each color. The trick is to go up a size. They are tight on the thigh by design. Even when I size up they hold fast to the upper thigh which is great for my lifting class. I'm not pulling the inner thigh down like the nike pro shorts. The waist is loose but again I like that. I can just tie it with the lace.

  • Do not buy. Worst Nike shorts I’ve ever had

    JuliM157884255

    Absolutely embarrassing! The brown ones look like I peed my pants within the first kilometer! I was mortified my whole run because I run a pretty busy trail after work. When I started running up hill, the backs of the shorts rode up, then when you hit level ground, the front rolls up. The mesh side pockets are both stretched out only from my collapsible Norman bottle and my phone from the other. (The pockets were the main reason I got them.) My key fob on a keychain was clanking the whole run and I felt like my gel was going to fall out of the other one. The very top fits to size, but is loose through the abdomen and hips in a weird way. These are so bad, absolutely do not buy the brown ones if you intend to sweat at all in them. I’ve never been so excited and completely let down by a Nike purchase like this, much less ACG.

Nike ACG Dri-FIT 10 cm-es, magas derekú női terepfutó-rövidnadrág

Nike ACG

69,99 €

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