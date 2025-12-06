Nike Academy Therma-FIT futballkesztyű nagyobb gyerekeknek

Élastique poignet pas du tout elastique
jeanmichelung
Très très mauvais au niveau de l élastique du poignet. Compliqué à enfiler
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Hidegben sem állíthat meg semmi. A Therma-FIT technológia segít szabályozni a tested hőjét, melegen tartva a kezed, míg a rugalmas mandzsetták gondoskodnak a meleg bent tartásáról.
Nike Academy
Hidegben sem állíthat meg semmi. A Therma-FIT technológia segít szabályozni a tested hőjét, melegen tartva a kezed, míg a rugalmas mandzsetták gondoskodnak a meleg bent tartásáról.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
3.6 csillag
Élastique poignet pas du tout elastique
jeanmichelung
Très très mauvais au niveau de l élastique du poignet. Compliqué à enfiler
Couldn't get hand in glove
Jen1
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The glove looked as if it was good quality, but my son couldn't get his hand in the glove because the opening was too small. Perhaps runs small?
Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
#productsprovidedbynike
Sizing is off!!!
Abbeym
Sizing and guide are way off for these gloves!! Order 2 sizes larger than your child is measuring!!!
Nike Academy