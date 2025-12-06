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Nike Academy Therma-FIT futballkesztyű nagyobb gyerekeknek - Fekete/Fekete/Fehér

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike Academy

Nike Therma-FIT futballkesztyű nagyobb gyerekeknek

27,99 €

Hidegben sem állíthat meg semmi. A Therma-FIT technológia segít szabályozni a tested hőjét, melegen tartva a kezed, míg a rugalmas mandzsetták gondoskodnak a meleg bent tartásáról.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: HF0547-011

Nike Academy

27,99 €

Hidegben sem állíthat meg semmi. A Therma-FIT technológia segít szabályozni a tested hőjét, melegen tartva a kezed, míg a rugalmas mandzsetták gondoskodnak a meleg bent tartásáról.

A termék előnyei

  • A Nike Therma-FIT anyaga megtartja a testhőt, így hideg időben is melegen tart.
  • A texturált tenyérrész jobb fogást biztosít.

Termékadatok

  • Nem használható személyi védőfelszerelésként (PPE)
  • 62% poliészter/28% nejlon/5% gumi/5% spandex
  • Kézzel mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fekete/Fehér
  • Stílus: HF0547-011

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (10)

3.6 csillag

  • Élastique poignet pas du tout elastique

    jeanmichelung

    Très très mauvais au niveau de l élastique du poignet. Compliqué à enfiler

  • Couldn't get hand in glove

    Jen1

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The glove looked as if it was good quality, but my son couldn't get his hand in the glove because the opening was too small. Perhaps runs small?

    Ingyen kapott vagy egy nyereményjáték/ajándékozás részeként vagy kedvezményért cserébe véleményezett termék.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Sizing is off!!!

    Abbeym

    Sizing and guide are way off for these gloves!! Order 2 sizes larger than your child is measuring!!!

Nike Academy Therma-FIT futballkesztyű nagyobb gyerekeknek

Nike Academy

27,99 €

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