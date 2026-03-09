Nike Academy Dri-FIT futballvédőmaszk

Cuello térmico
RamonB206274812
Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Ezzel az izzadságelvezető sportvédőmaszkkal melegen és szárazon tarthatod az arcod. A száj körüli háló jól szellőzik, és szorosan illeszkedik a füledre, az orrodra és a szádra.
Nike Academy
Ezzel az izzadságelvezető sportvédőmaszkkal melegen és szárazon tarthatod az arcod. A száj körüli háló jól szellőzik, és szorosan illeszkedik a füledre, az orrodra és a szádra.
A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.
Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.
4.8 csillag
Cuello térmico
RamonB206274812
Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.
Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Ottimo prodotto
MatteoRayD862315217
Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.
Nike Academy