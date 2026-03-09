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Nike Academy Dri-FIT futballvédőmaszk - Fekete/Fehér/Fehér

Újrahasznosított anyagok

Nike Academy

Dri-FIT futballvédőmaszk

24,99 €

Ezzel az izzadságelvezető sportvédőmaszkkal melegen és szárazon tarthatod az arcod. A száj körüli háló jól szellőzik, és szorosan illeszkedik a füledre, az orrodra és a szádra.


  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér/Fehér
  • Stílus: HF0784-010

Nike Academy

24,99 €

Ezzel az izzadságelvezető sportvédőmaszkkal melegen és szárazon tarthatod az arcod. A száj körüli háló jól szellőzik, és szorosan illeszkedik a füledre, az orrodra és a szádra.

A termék előnyei

  • A Nike Dri-FIT anyag elvezeti az izzadságot a bőrről, így elősegíti a gyors elpárolgást, és száraz, kényelmes viseletet biztosít.
  • Kialakításának köszönhetően takarja az orrodat, szádat és nyakadat, valamint kényelmesen simul a füledre.

Termékadatok

  • Fényvisszaverő részletek
  • Nem használható személyi védőfelszerelésként (PPE)
  • 96% poliészter/ 4% spandex
  • Kézzel mosható
  • Importált
  • Megjelenített szín: Fekete/Fehér/Fehér
  • Stílus: HF0784-010

Szállítás és visszaküldések

A normál szállítási díj 5 euró a nem Nike-tagok számára 99 euró alatt rendelés esetén, a Nike-tagok számára pedig 50 euró alatti rendelések esetén.

Ingyenes 30 napos visszaküldés, de vannak kivételek.

Értékelések (16)

4.8 csillag

  • Cuello térmico

    RamonB206274812

    Ajusta muy bien al cuello y a las orejas. Buen material. No es gordito pero cumple su función. Calidad como no podía ser de otro forma, Nike. Cubre mejor que otros cuellos térmicos que he tenido antes.

  • Keeps the chilly wind off your face

    VictorP953836349

    Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.

  • Ottimo prodotto

    MatteoRayD862315217

    Fine come materiale, quindi poco ingombrante anche da mettere sotto un casco, tiene adeguatamente caldo.

Nike Academy Dri-FIT futballvédőmaszk

Nike Academy

24,99 €

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