At Least 20% Recycled Materials

Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
269,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
269,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
139,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
159,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
279,99 €
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
89,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
94,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
99,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Club
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
59,99 €
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Tiempo Maestro Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
84,99 €
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
64,99 €

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.