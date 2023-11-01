Skip to main content
      Black leggings and tights: move your way

      From yoga and Pilates to hitting your new PB on the track, our black leggings, tights and shorts are designed for every type of movement. We use flexible, soft fabrics that support your body and offer reliable coverage—so you can work out with confidence. Mid-rise or high-rise? Take your pick. Choose between full, cropped and 7/8 to find a length that suits you and your chosen activity.

      Opt for Nike black leggings made with our InfinaLock fabric. It's midweight, sleek and compressive, so you feel supported in all the right places. For high-intensity workouts, go for black tights made with our Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the body, helping you stay fresh and cool for longer. Heading on a long hike? Look for hidden pockets that allow you to keep your essentials securely stashed on the trail.

      At Nike, we've always believed that exercise clothing should work hard—and look great too. Our collection of black leggings helps you curate your own style, so you feel your best as you train. Keep your outfit simple and understated with all-black pairs finished with a discreet Nike Swoosh. Or, select bold logo prints and branded elastic waistbands for a standout finish.

      Because protecting our environment needs us all to play our role, we created Nike's Move to Zero campaign. Our aim is simple: to take our entire company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. As part of this commitment, each year, we recycle around one billion plastic bottles into top-quality yarns for our athletic apparel. We haven't hit our goal yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to join us? Choose Nike black tights and leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag.