Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Trainers & Shoes 2022

      RunningFootballGolf
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Football
      Golf
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Men's Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG SE
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG SE Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Gripknit Phantom GX Elite Dynamic Fit FG SE
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €289.99
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Men's Shoes
      €199.99
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Men's Shoes
      €159.99
      Jordan Series .05 SE Low
      Jordan Series .05 SE Low Women's Shoes
      Jordan Series .05 SE Low
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Women's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo SE
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo SE Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo SE
      Men's Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Women's Trail-Running Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature Women's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Men's Road Running Shoes (Extra Wide)
      €69.99
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Men's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Training Shoes
      €59.99
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike SB Force 58
      Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoes
      Nike SB Force 58
      Skate Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike Air Max 90 SE
      Nike Air Max 90 SE Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 SE
      Men's Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Men's Shoes
      €189.99
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Men's Shoes
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Men's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Court Vision Low
      Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Low
      Men's Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €144.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Men's Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage
      Men's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Younger Kids' Shoes

      Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride

      From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2022 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

      Discover old and new favourites

      Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

      Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

      Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

      Stay supported in every sport

      Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

      Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

      When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

      Gear up with innovative features

      Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.