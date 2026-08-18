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Women's Nike Black Friday Trainers & Shoes 2026

(149)
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women' Shoe
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women' Shoe
30% off
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Sabrina 3 "Gamer" Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless" Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 "Fearless"
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Turf Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low x Harris Tweed®
Nike Dunk Low x Harris Tweed® Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Dunk Low x Harris Tweed®
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Turf Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom Vapor 12 PRM
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low x Harris Tweed®
Nike Dunk Low x Harris Tweed® Women's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Dunk Low x Harris Tweed®
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Force 1 '07 Low SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off

Women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale 2026: power up your regime

Go the extra mile in Nike Black Friday women's trainers. Bring your best performance to the court, track or trail with data-driven designs that are engineered for progress. Whether it's an easy run or a challenging workout, our technology is built to help you smash your goals.

Unparalleled support

When it comes to footwear, our commitment to comfort is unwavering. And the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale edit is a great example of this. Experience dreamlike cushioning with our ZoomX technology—this innovative foam is made from materials also used in aerospace design. ZoomX, our lightest foam yet, delivers 85% energy return so you can run further and faster. Meanwhile, styles with rubber pods, placed in just the right spots, keep your feet supported stride after stride.

Heritage that speaks volumes

We've been crafting women's trainers with Nike Air Max technology since 1987 and it's still just as popular today. Delivering lightweight cushioning with every step, our Air Max units are a hit with athletes everywhere. You'll also find shoes with patterned soles that provide exceptional grip in a variety of conditions—these designs take inspiration from our iconic Waffle outsole.

Built for adventure

Whether you're out for a jog or tackling new trails, Nike Black Friday women's shoes are designed to help you break new ground. Our trail-running shoes come with rugged traction, so rocky ridges are no match for you. Training for a marathon? Put your faith in our lightweight footwear that will support you through every mile. Opt for styles crafted with Nike React foam that delivers extra responsiveness. Meanwhile, football and basketball shoes with Zoom Air technology absorb impact and then snap back to form quickly. This means reduced injury risk, no matter how rough the play gets. If you're looking for a fun day out on the court, opt for tennis shoes that feature a low profile and comfortable outsoles to ensure quick movement during long rallies.

Engineered for you

Looking for shoes that make your life easier? You'll find them in the women's Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Look out for pairs with stretchy uppers that are easy to get on and off and fit snugly to your feet. Heading to the pool or gym? Find water-resistant slides with grippy outsoles—these are available in muted and neutral colours that go with everything. Meanwhile, retro-inspired low tops and sleek high tops add a pop of colour to your daily movements.