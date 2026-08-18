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ACG Clothing

ACG 'High Stakes'
ACG 'High Stakes' Men's Hiking Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG 'High Stakes'
Men's Hiking Trousers
114,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Men's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Men's UV Protection Jacket
134,99 €
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
59,99 €
ACG Dolomiti
ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Dolomiti
Men's Shorts
74,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's UV Protection Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's UV Protection Jacket
134,99 €
ACG Five Towers
ACG Five Towers Women's Skort
Recycled Materials
ACG Five Towers
Women's Skort
104,99 €
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
109,99 €
ACG 'Aireez'
ACG 'Aireez' Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Aireez'
Women's Button-Up Long-Sleeve Graphic Trail-Running Top
114,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
149,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow NXT
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
149,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top
119,99 €
ACG Radical AirFlow
ACG Radical AirFlow Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Coming Soon
ACG Radical AirFlow
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
119,99 €
ACG 'Trailwind'
ACG 'Trailwind' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Trailwind'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Shorts
84,99 €
Nike ACG GOAT
Nike ACG GOAT Pack Vest (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG GOAT
Pack Vest (5L)
134,99 €
ACG
ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
ACG
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
54,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
ACG Phantazma
ACG Phantazma Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
159,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
54,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
499,99 €
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Zip Cargo Trousers
194,99 €
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Shorts
129,99 €
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Men's Trousers
124,99 €
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Trousers
ACG Tuff Fleece
Trousers
94,99 €

Nike ACG clothing: tackle tough conditions with confidence

Whether you're hiking uphill or running on the road, our ACG clothing keeps you warm and protected. Discover gear that's equipped for cold-weather adventures. Think puffer jackets with PrimaLoft® technology. This effective insulation is made from small fibres that lock in heat while letting moisture escape, keeping you cosy. Plus, high-neck zips give you added protection from the cold. Look out for options with our Therma-FIT ADV apparel. Combining heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering, these pieces ensure you're comfortable in all conditions.


Staying prepared helps you perform at your best. That's why our ACG clothing collection includes designs with a water-repellent finish to keep you dry during unexpected showers. We've also got fleece sweatshirts and trousers with windproof technology that helps you stay warm. If the sun's out, reach for our mid-weight canvas jackets with UV-blocking technology. Meanwhile, mesh-lined back vents allow extra airflow to keep you cool. You'll also find classic T-shirts crafted from lightweight sweat-wicking fabric for supreme comfort.


Need apparel that's as versatile as you? Nike ACG clothing is designed for layering, so you can easily adapt to your surroundings. Explore roomy jackets and hoodies made to wear over base layers. We've also got convenient options that fold down into their own packable bag and won't take up much space. Plus, check out puffers that pack into an internal mesh stuff sack—you can even use these as a pillow while camping.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose the designs from our ACG clothing range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.