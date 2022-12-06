The Best Oversized Sweatshirts for Women by Nike

The Best Oversize Sweatshirts for Women by Nike
Buying Guide
These five distinct styles of oversize sweatshirts will fit any need.
Whether in full-on lounge mode or looking for a layer to top off a casual outfit, a Nike oversize sweatshirt can provide warmth and comfort. Shop for a roomy quarter-zip for mild-weather workouts or a heat-retaining crew neck with advanced engineering for colder days.
Check out these Nike oversize sweatshirts in five distinct materials to match your needs.
(Related: The Easiest Way to Fold a Hoodie)
The Best Nike Oversize Sweatshirts for Women
1. Nike Phoenix Fleece Sweatshirts
Best for: cool temperatures
As the temperature drops, look to fleece when choosing a cosy jumper. Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece sweatshirts are smooth on the outside and comfy on the inside with soft, brushed fleece. These tops are available in voluminous silhouettes coupled with wide ribbing on the hem and cuffs to lock in extra warmth.
Find Phoenix Fleece in a loose crop top with a polo collar, an extra-oversize fit with a seamless neckline or a good old-fashioned hoodie. They come in a wide range of colours, from neutral earth tones to bright pinks and greens.
2. Nike Dri-FIT Sweatshirts
Best for: warm workouts, mild weather
Sweat-wicking technology will keep you cool as your workout heats up. Nike Dri-FIT fabric is made to keep you cool and dry, while the sweatshirts' baggy fit makes for easy layering.
French terry fabric keeps these sweatshirts feeling lightweight, even with the extra roominess. They come in a variety of styles, from quarter-zips and full-zips to classic sweatshirts and hoodies with zipping kangaroo pockets.
3. Nike Therma-FIT Sweatshirts
Best for: cold-weather workouts
For top-notch temperature control as you exercise in the cold, an oversize Nike Therma-FIT sweatshirt keeps you warm by trapping your natural body heat and evaporating sweat before you feel chilled.
To get the most advanced heat-regulating technology, opt for Nike Therma-FIT ADV, which uses superior materials, as well as engineering from athlete insights and body mapping. Find cropped crew necks or cover-ups with hems falling at the mid-thigh.
(Related: The Best Nike Winter Coats for Women)
4. Nike ACG Sweatshirts
Best for: exploring outside
Combine a cosy feel and rugged durability in these oversize hoodies and sweatshirts. Dropped shoulders create extra room to move, and most of the line's sweatshirts are made with Nike Therma-FIT technology to keep you warm as the temperature drops.
Nike All Conditions Gear—or ACG—features patterns inspired by nature, from snow drifts to basalt rock formations. They are made with at least 75% sustainable materials, so you can help protect the nature you set out to explore.
5. Nike Sweatshirts Made With Sustainability in Mind
Choose from "Tuff Knit" fleece, French terry and a variety of styles when shopping oversize jumpers made from at least 50–75% recycled materials. Undyed options offer a natural look, and some oversize hoodies feature Nike Grind—a recycled material made from scraps in the shoe-manufacturing process—for the Swoosh logo and drawcord tips.
For a completely new look, opt for the oversize Nike Forward hoodie. Rather than using traditional knit fabrics, Nike Forward combines thin layers of fibre to create a hoodie that reduces its carbon footprint by 75%, while still retaining lightweight warmth and a soft feel.
(Related: The Best Nike Women's Plus-Size Hoodies—for Every Activity)
Words by Emilia Benton