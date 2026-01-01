Nike Cortez By You
Custom Shoes
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This Cortez is all about the accessories. Inspired by the colours and graphics of LA, choose from classic neutrals and dreamy pastels in suede, nylon and leather. Then top it off with a special Swoosh logo crafted from leather, patent leather or the sweetest candy pink metallic. Make sure you customise everything from the backtab all the way to the dubrae, which comes in gold and silver.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: FV9523-900
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Cortez By You
This Cortez is all about the accessories. Inspired by the colours and graphics of LA, choose from classic neutrals and dreamy pastels in suede, nylon and leather. Then top it off with a special Swoosh logo crafted from leather, patent leather or the sweetest candy pink metallic. Make sure you customise everything from the backtab all the way to the dubrae, which comes in gold and silver.
What's Your Base?
Go full suede, all leather or mix it up with some nylon for your perfect look.
Colour-up
Choose from a classic sport palette or channel LA aesthetic with washed pastels.
Make It Personal
Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get creative with your choice of a rose, heart or customisable inscription on the backtab. Plus, your name is on the box.
More benefits
- Inspired by the '72 original, the foam midsole with iconic wedge insert delivers comfort from the get-go.
- Herringbone outsole pattern pairs traction with Nike DNA.
- Padded, low-cut collar looks sleek and feels great.
Product details
- Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.
- With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: FV9523-900
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Cortez origins
The Nike Cortez was designed in 1972 by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman to be lighter and more comfortable than any other. It quickly became the most popular running shoe in the country and has transformed into an unmistakable icon, woven into pop culture history.
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More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.