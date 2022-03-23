How to Do Sprints Properly

A proper sprint form looks a little different for everyone. That said, Amie Dworecki, USATF and RRCA Level I- and II-certified run coach, outlines the basics to help you nail your optimum form.

Run tall with your head, neck and shoulders in line with your hips.

Move your arms front to back; don't let them cross your torso.

Keep your elbows bent 90 degrees.

Let your feet land directly beneath you; don't try to step too far forwards.

Run with a high knee lift.

Land on the ball of your foot, as opposed to your toes.

Because of the intensity required for sprint workouts, efforts tend to be short (and powerful) with longer rest periods in between sets than other types of workout. To build power, sprint for 5 to 10 seconds with 20 to 30 seconds of rest in between sets, Dworecki says. If you're new to sprinting, consider starting out with two to three, then progress to five to six sets. You can continue to add on more sets as you build strength and stamina.

When sprinting, aim for an effort level of 90 percent: "Going all-out can lead to muscle failure, or you may fatigue too early to complete the workout", Dworecki says. If you're new to sprinting, you may want to start at a slightly lower intensity (like 80 percent).