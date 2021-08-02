My Back Garden: Finding Purpose on the Sea

"Everyone has a role", he says. "It sometimes comes down to being in sync with your crew and having faith in them". Things can often get caught in sails, but a highly trained crew like his can keep it all together. Like Chris, they've been training for years. "To be a professional sailor, you need to know your boat, be self-disciplined and study the water", he says. Even though it has been years, Chris still feels the rush of adrenaline before each race. "It's all worth it when I'm on the water, watching the wind fill the boat with life", he says. These local races help him prepare for the larger regattas traditionally held in Grenada. He has made the podium before, but only in second place. The competitive sailor hopes to snag the top spot one day.

That perseverance is something Chris says has been crucial in his sailing career—because it hasn't always been easy. He speaks openly of the difficulties his family has with the costs of sailing, how it is a predominantly white sport on this island and the racism he has faced.

"When I started, only about three kids [had] my complexion. Everybody else was white", Chris says. "[You] just feel all eyes on you. It felt a bit discouraging. But at the end of the day, I came to learn something new".