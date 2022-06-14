The Best Nike High-waisted Leggings for Every Activity

When looking for leggings made from high-quality fabrics, make sure you put them through the squat test. In other words, when you put the leggings on, practise a deep squat or touch your toes in the mirror and make sure the material doesn't reveal any skin or underwear. Nike styles, such as the non-sheer Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Infinalon Leggings, are designed to pass the squat test—and they're made from a blend of nylon, elastane and polyester.

If you plan to wear leggings to work out, look for ones made from materials that wick away sweat to keep the skin cool and dry, such as Nike Dri-FIT, which helps moisture quickly evaporate. If you'll be wearing them in cold weather, go for Nike Therma-FIT leggings, which are designed to retain heat without feeling heavy.