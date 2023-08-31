Of all the Y2K fashion trends to make a comeback, cargo trousers are undoubtedly one of the most versatile for men and women.

In all their pocketed glory, these trousers range from baggy and bold to slim and sporty and give a casual feel. Because of this range, they often spur a few questions, like how to style cargo trousers or what to wear with cargo trousers.

(Related: 8 summer outfit ideas for women by Nike)

First and foremost, the cardinal rule for styling cargo trousers is understanding that a cargo-trouser outfit at its core is utilitarian, whether or not you're wearing them for function. As a result, styling them is pretty easy. Wardrobe staples like T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and oversized jumpers all pair well with cargo trousers. In hotter weather, crop tops and tank tops are ideal.

For a bolder look, lean into the pragmatism of cargo trousers with more function-first items like a technical jacket and sun-shielding accessories like hats and sunglasses. Or, go for a monochrome outfit or even a colour-block look, combining a couple of vibrant shades like Bright Green, Pale Yellow, Tangerine and Lilac.

Make an even bigger statement by styling cargos with unexpected pieces like a colour-block half-zip, cut-out bodysuit or chainlink cross-body bag—the result will feel less utilitarian and more fashion forward.