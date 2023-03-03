How Stress Affects the Body—And What to Do About It

Your stress response system is designed to keep you operating within this range, also referred to as homoeostasis, Peake said. Whenever the body gets out of this range, the stress response system takes over, known as allostasis, to "dynamically manage what it needs to stay in the right range", Peake said.

The stress response system can be broken up into two divisions: the autonomic nervous system, or ANS, and the sympathetic nervous system, or SNS, Peake said.

The autonomic nervous system has a parasympathetic division known as "rest and digest" and a sympathetic division, more commonly referred to as "flight or fight", Banihashemi said.

The parasympathetic nervous system calms your body down after a threat, emergency or exercise, Peake explained. Additionally, "It restores functions that were put on hold during stress, like eating, digesting food and urination", he said.

The sympathetic nervous system can be further broken down into two reactions: the fast adrenaline response (which takes two to three minutes) and the cortisol response (somewhat slower and takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes), Peake said.

The cortisol response is activated by the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal, or HPA, axis. When you experience a threat, the hypothalamus sends a message to the pituitary gland in your brain, which sends a message to the adrenal glands in the kidneys, which then release cortisol into your bloodstream.

The HPA axis ultimately leads to the release of glucocorticoids, steroid hormones that play a pivotal role in the body's metabolism of glucose, protein and fat. They also provide energy for the "flight or fight" response. Cortisol is the essential glucocorticoid in your body, affecting the heart, liver, immune cells and muscles in a process that can take many minutes to an hour, Banihashemi said.